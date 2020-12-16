After a year of just way too much happening, I think it's safe to say no one will be sad to wave goodbye to 2020. Knowing this, I think we can all agree the best way to end this year is wrapped up in some super cozy New Year's Eve loungewear either curled up on your couch with your household or relaxing on a Zoom call with all of your best friends. People may try and convince you to spend all evening getting dressed up in an effort to feel "normal," but I say, since loungewear is pretty much all you've been wearing for the past nine months, it only makes sense to spend Dec. 31 in true-to-form 2020 style.

Getting dressed up is one of my favorite things in the world, but after spending the past few NYEs in sequined dresses and freezing my legs off, I don't think taking one year off will ruin me — especially if I make the day more special with some fresh, new, comfy clothes. And, to be totally honest, putting on a new loungewear set does feel a bit like dressing up to me these days.

The world of loungewear has only gotten bigger in 2020, so you have a ton of options to choose from if you're looking for a similar New Year's Eve 'fit. You may even want to get a few family members or friends in on your outfit plans too, so you can snap a cute matching picture to post to your feed. I'm personally thinking of going with a joggers-and-hoodie look, but there's something about a big t-shirt and biker shorts I just can't shake. No matter which you prefer, it's comfort all the way with these NYE-perfect loungewear sets below.

It's sweater weather, and these two sets (set one, set two) from PrettyLittleThing are just waiting for you to click add to cart. They're a bit dressier than all your other go-to sweats, which may be just what you're looking for this NYE.

You probably noticed, back in the beginning of quarantine in March, that every influencer and their mom was suddenly rocking tie-dye co-ords. Don't worry, your chance to get in on the tie-dye sweatsuit trend isn't over yet. Selfieee's Lounge Set ($30, Walmart) will have you looking like a 2020 queen and will instantly brighten your mood with its fun colors.

I honestly prefer lounging around in shorts over pants because I hate feeling too warm. Thankfully, these knit options from Nasty Gal (set one, set two) are just what the doctor ordered. They're plush and snuggly, while also airy and light.

You can easily tell from the product photos that Fashion Nova's Cozy Pant Set ($50, Fashion Nova) will keep you beyond warm. The teddy material will make you feel like your entire body is wrapped up in a blanket.

Both of these knit sets (set one, set two) have more relaxed fits, allowing you to feel comfortable and not too snug, even when as snug as a bug in a rug. Knitwear isn't as thick as sweatshirts can be, so these options are great for keeping warm but not too warm.

As I mentioned before, I'm a total sucker for an oversized shirt and biker shorts look. It makes me feel like a cool skater girl even though I don't know how to do a kick flip. These shirts and shorts sets (set one, set two) are loungewear you can (and def will want to) wear all the time, both in and out of the house.

Who doesn't love the classic hoodie and joggers look? Throwing on one of these sets (set one, set two) makes it clear you're going to be the most comfortable person in the world.

Pajamas may or may not be loungewear to you, but The PJ's Company's Sleepwear Set ($30, the PJ's Company) is NYE perfection. It comes in a champagne gold color and is so silky, you'll feel like the most luxurious person when the ball drops. The best part? When the fun is over, you're immediately ready for bed. No outfit change necessary.