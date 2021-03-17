After being surrounded by snow for all of February — and after a pandemic-induced year of existential dread about the concept of time in general — I can hardly believe that summer is on the horizon once more. Soon, it'll be time to break out the shorts and florals... or at least switch to sweatshorts instead of sweatpants. To get back to feeling a little more, IDK, normal, and want to change up your warm weather gear, the summer 2021 fashion trends coming straight from the runway and into your wardrobe will give you a breath of fresh air.

I never thought I'd miss the complicated, sometimes uncomfortable feeling of walking around in jean shorts, especially after spending the better part of the last year in sweatsuits exclusively, but it's happened. Believe it or not, I'm actually — gasp — excited at the thought of changing out of my hoodies and sweats in favor of a cute outfit, if only to let the sun shine on my face for a few hours in my backyard. Even if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still warrants isolation moving into summer, fashion doesn't necessarily have to take a backseat. Fashion's biggest names are still churning out new looks, digital shows, and so much more to inspire all your future outfits. Now, all you have to do is shop some of the 2021 summer fashion trends below, and allow yourself the space to feel, at least a little bit, like it's summer again.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Monochromatic Madness

Monochrome dressing isn't a new trend, but according to Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, and Balmain, it's time for an all-black moment, but this time with a bright accent color, like white. The two colors are such stark opposites, making any subsequent look always sharp and always classy.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Bralette Tops

Bralettes were front and center across the board; Versace, Givenchy, and Dior all showed off versions on the micro top. At this point, you could probably wear your regular and sports bras out and pull off a totally fashion-forward look. But it doesn't hurt to add a few ~cute~ bralettes to your closet if you can swing it.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Patterns on Patterns

Let's not forget the pattern-party that was Dolce and Gabbana's spring 2021 runway. Why choose between polka dots, florals, and stripes when you really don't have to? Instead, you can have your cake and eat it, too, by either mixing together prints you already have in your closet or by snagging a pattern-mixed piece on its own.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Midriff Floss

With all the midriff baring that's made waves over the last several years, there's a whole new space from some extra bling and accessorizing. Christopher Esber, Michael Kors, and Victoria Beckham are just a few of the designers that decided to add a bit of belly floss to amp up their crop tops, dresses, and even skirts. The addition turns empty space into intricate, cut-out patterns.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Sheer Maxi Dresses

You can still get all the elegance of a floor-sweeping dress without sweating all your fluids away. A mesh dress tossed over shorts and a bra top, like Dior did on its runway, adds an editorial edge to the classic summer style. The resulting look is romantic and the flouncy material is perfect for living out your fancy, picnic fantasies. At the same time, it's sexy and revealing in a super modern way.

Summer 2021 Fashion Trend: Wide Leg Pants

Wide leg pants are a trend that've already hit the streets. To break up the monotony of shorts and sundresses, some airy, loose-fitting pants are your next best option. They pair super well with crop tops or bra tops, especially to get the coveted "little shirt, big pants" look.