37 Captions For Champagne Popping That Are Just As Sparkly As The Bubbly

The holiday season is a prime time to party it up with your besties and family. So, pop that bottle of champagne, because you deserve to live it up fabulously as you ring in this new year. Say farewell to this past year and the memories made and hello to a fresh start filled with things to look forward to— we're so glad to see you. This past year has definitely had its ups and downs, but regardless, we all need to end it right on a high note. With many festive parties and fancy dinners coming up, you can't forget to sip on some bubbly (if you're 21 and over), and act like the total queen you are. Now is the perfect time to show off that new festive outfit you purchased to ring in the new year. Take pictures to remember the night, and use some Instagram captions for champagne popping to really make your picture sparkle.

Your Insta post can be a snapchat of you and your squad giving a cheers to whatever you're excited about, you and bae sipping away, or an action Boomerang of you popping that bottle. Whatever it is, and no matter where you are celebrating the new year this year, you should consider using these 37 quotes about champagne to caption the vibes. You don't want to be that person who's stuck on their phone in the middle of a party trying to come up with the perfect Instagram caption. Plan ahead and picture that perfect shot you want to capture for the ‘Gram. We've got you covered, so you can get right back to soaking up the moment. Don't miss the ball dropping on New Year's Eve. Drink up, and here's a joyous cheers to the upcoming year!

"There is only one thing better than a glass of champagne. A bottle." — Unknown "Anything is possible with a little lipstick and champagne." — Unknown "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne." — Unknown "She is a champagne princess. A little 4:20 hunny. A splash of class and sass all mixed up in a whiskey glass. She has a heart of gold. A life that's young, and a soul that's old." — R. M. Broderick "Too much of anything is bad. But too much champagne is just right." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "Come quickly, I am tasting the stars." — John Green "Pop. Fizz. Clink." — Unknown "Sunshine and champagne." — Unknown "Smile, there's bubbly." — Unknown "Let's pop bottles." — Unknown "If you have to ask if it's too early to drink champagne, you're an amateur and we can't be friends." — Unknown "Start the day with a smile and end it with champagne." — Unknown "No pain, no champagne." — Unknown "Sparkle like champagne." — Unknown "Anyone who has fallen in love with a champagne girl will assure you: once you join the champagne campaign, there's no turning back." — Zara Barrie, Elite Daily "But first, champagne." — David White "Gluten free, dairy free, fat free, I love this champagne diet." — Unknown "Champagne is always the answer." — Unknown "Champagne is like duct tape. It fixes everything." — Unknown "I only drink champagne on two occasions; when I am in love and when I am not." — Coco Chanel "Don't tell me you miss me... tell me you're outside with champagne." — Unknown "Tonight's forecast; 99% change of bubbles." — Unknown "There comes a time in every woman's life when the only thing that helps is a glass of champagne." — Bette Davis "I'll be there, in a Prosecco!" — Unknown "Always keep a bottle of champagne in the fridge for special occasions. Sometimes, the special occasion is that you've got a bottle of champagne in the fridge." — Hester Browne "I hope to arrive to my death late, in love, and a little drunk." — Atticus "Oh no! I bought champagne instead of milk... again." — Unknown "You were my cup of tea but I drink champagne now." — Unknown "I may not speak French, but I speak champagne fluently." — Unknown "Throw confetti, pop champagne, and toast to a new day!" — Unknown “We like to see the glass half full. Preferably with champagne.” — Unknown “My only regret in life is that I didn’t drink enough champagne.” — John Maynard Keynes “Time to drink champagne and dance on the table.” — Unknown “All you need is love, and some champagne.” — Unknown “Champagne is always a good beginning.” — Unknown “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.” — Unknown