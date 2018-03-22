30 Ice Cream Quotes You'll Be So Sweet On This Summer

The most delicious way to beat the heat on those extra warm summer days is by enjoying a tasty ice cream cone. Of course, you don't actually need it to be summer to have an excuse to enjoy a sundae on Sunday with your besties or add a scoop of vanilla to your brunch waffles, no matter what the weather is doing outside. Everything is just better à la mode, and if you’re thinking of posting a photo of your favorite scoops, these ice cream quotes for Instagram will be the icing on the cake.

As a foodie, you love sharing every delicious thing you’re about to eat on the ‘Gram, and your favorite pint of ice cream is no exception. Whether you’re chowing down at home or visiting your favorite scoop shop, ice cream is undeniably ~aesthetic~ and most of the time, it looks just as good as it tastes.

Your sundae that’s covered in rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream definitely deserves the spotlight on your feed, as well as an ice cream quote or two to accompany it. Just like the perfect sundae needs a cherry on top, an ice cream snap needs the perfect caption to make your followers pause and give it that double tap. Because waiting to snap a pic before diving in to your cone is hard enough, don't make yourself wait any longer by drafting your own caption in the moment. Instead, keep any of these 30 quotes about ice cream on hand to make all your ice cream-loving followers melt.

"You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that is pretty much the same thing." "No, I was just good at holding ice cream cones." — Mitch Hedberg "I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream." — "Ice Cream" "Life is like an ice cream: Enjoy it before it melts." "Never ask a woman who is eating ice cream straight from the carton how she's doing." "One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating." — Luciano Pavarotti "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen, "Let It Go" "Forget art. Put your trust in ice cream." — Charles Baxter "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong "If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoy are colorful sprinkles all over it." "It was the color of someone buying you an ice cream cone for no reason at all." — Lemony Snicket "Tomorrow, we can eat broccoli, but today is for ice cream." — Malory Hobson "Lieutenant Dan, I got you some ice cream. Lieutenant Dan, ice cream!" — Forrest Gump "The best time for ice cream is always." "There were some problems only coffee and ice cream could fix." — Amal El-Mohtar "Ice cream is cheaper than therapy." "I guess ice cream is one of those things that are beyond imagination." — L.M. Montgomery "I never say no to an ice cream." — Ingrid Betancourt "When I'm no longer rapping, I want to open up an ice cream parlor and call myself Scoop Dogg." — Snoop Dogg "Living life without a purpose is like having an ice cream cone in your hand [and] letting it melt and drip without eating it. It was yours to enjoy, but you lost it!" — RVM "Sometimes all you need is love... Oh, wait! And ice cream, and chocolate to go along with it, as nowadays love is anything but sweet." — Megha Khare "When I have bad days, I just eat lots of chocolate ice cream and dance to the 'Lion King' soundtrack. It's really odd, but it's true." — Blake Lively "When I was a kid, I used to think, 'Man, if I could ever afford all the ice cream I want to eat, that's as rich as I ever want to be.'" — Jimmy Dean "My love for ice cream emerged at an early age — and has never left!" — Ginger Rogers “I’ve already had one ice cream cone. This is my secondairy.” “I’ve got the inside scoop on the best ice cream flavors.” “Ice cream is worth melting for.” “I’ll scream if I don’t get some ice cream.” “I love sundaes cherry much.” “You know it’s a cool day when you have some ice cream.”