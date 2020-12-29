New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and if you're celebrating at home this year, a festive sip is a must-have. However, if you're under 21 years old (or just over the boozy holiday sips), you might be in need of some creative alcohol-free sips. Thankfully, there are plenty of mocktail recipes you can whip up in the kitchen as well as non-alcoholic sips you can buy at the store. To make sure you're ready to celebrate, check out these mocktails for New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve is one of the biggest holidays of the year, but your plans are probably looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of Dec. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends celebrating New Year's Eve with only your immediate household as the safest way to protect yourself and others from spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus. Hosting a virtual gathering is another low-risk activity where you can still connect with your BFFs for the big day.

Even if you're apart, you'll still want a sip to virtually cheers with. As the holiday season winds to a close, you may be in the mood for some lighter sips to help you jumpstart a Dry January. Mocktails, which have all the trappings of a boozy sip (minus the alcohol), are a great choice, and there are a bunch of different recipes. Or, you can buy ready-made products if you're short on time or don't want to go through the hassle of mixing up a drink.

If you're a fan of Red Bull, the brand created some wintery sips to celebrate with. There are also non-alcoholic takes on classic cocktails, thanks to mixologists on TikTok. Let's get into it:

1. Red Bull's New Year, New Juice

To make this booze-free sip, you combine 1 ounce of carrot juice, 1 ounce of pear juice, and 3/4 of an ounce of grapefruit juice together with ice, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. To finish, top off the drink with Red Bull Zero, and add a grapefruit slice and some pomegranate seeds.

2. Red Bull's Turn Up The Beet

Red Bull's Turn Up the Beet mocktail combines 2 ounces of beet juice with 3/4 of an ounce of lemon juice over ice, and it's topped off with Red Bull Sugarfree. If you'd like, you can add a rosemary sprig and cinnamon on top.

3. Red Bull's Winter Chill

This mocktail include two plums, 1.5 ounces of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 cup chilled water. To start, cut the plums into small cubes and mix it with vanilla extract. Place the mixture into the refrigerator overnight. The next day, pour the mixture into a blender, then add the 1.5 ounces of lemon juice and 1 cup of water. Blend everything for 30 seconds, let it rest for five minutes, and then strain the concoction. Finish it off with Red Bull Winter Edition Arctic Berry.

4. Mojito Mocktail

As shared by @mrrockstea on TikTok, this Mojito Mocktail includes lemon, sparkling water, passion fruit, and sugar. You'll want to peel the lemon and cut into into wedges and add them to a cup. Add sugar on top and then mash the lemons. Place mint, ice, and half a passion fruit into the cup. Top it all off with sparkling water.

5. Loot Llama Colada

The Loot Llama Colada, which is named after the Supply Llama in Fortnite, by TikToker @sincitybartender is a sweet sip that combines piña colada mix, ice, and red and blue food dye. You'll blend the aforementioned ingredients and then set aside. Place gummy llamas (or any gummy candy you have) in an empty cup and pour 4 ounces of blue Powerade. Finish off by pouring the blended mix on top for a tropical mocktail.

6. Non-Alcoholic Summer Punch

It may be cold outside, but this non-alcoholic summer punch by TikToker @that_cocktail_girl is the perfect drink for any season. In a pitcher, add strawberry, lemons, limes, pineapple juice, apple juice, cranberry juice, and grenadine. Top off the fruity concoction with raspberries, ice, and lemonade.

7. Pink Panther Mocktail

The Pink Panther Mocktail, as shared by TikToker @beverage_mixologist is a tasty blend of crushed ice, pineapple juice, coconut milk, and strawberry syrup. The final product is a dreamy pink color.

8. Fruity Mocktail

You can make this Fruity Mocktail shared by @drink620 on TikTok in minutes. Place a mandarin and a kiwi in a cup and then mash them. Pour ice followed by orange juice on top for a tropical sip bursting with color.

9. Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

If you're looking for a quick and easy drink, you can pick up Welch's Sparkling Rosé at Target, or on your next grocery run. The bubbly beverage has both sweet and tart flavors as well as a distinct pink color that'll brighten up any celebration.

10. Martinelli's Gold Medal Sparkling Cider

From the same brand that brought you the viral TikTok apple juice bottle, comes Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. It's a bubbly non-alcoholic sip made from 100% apple juice, and you can find it at Target and other retailers.

