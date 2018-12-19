Spiked eggnog, hot chocolate, and lattes — oh my! Cheers to the holidays. It's the most magical time of the year, and there are so many ways to celebrate. A busy week is much better when you end it with a refreshing drink, and the holidays are no different. Whether you head to the bar for some Christmas cocktails (if you're 21 or over), or DIY an eggnog latte at home, it's time to raise those glasses and mugs. Call up your besties, and be sure to fuel up on holiday food before you sip. Take a few pictures, and then use these Instagram captions for Christmas drinks to post on social media.

You're happy to be in that Christmas state-of-mind. Spending time with family is sweet music to your ears, fairy lights make your eyes sparkle, festive films bring back the best childhood memories, and the seasonal drinks give you major feels. There's nothing quite like a night out with the girls or a date night with bae over the holidays. You'll be embracing the cozy holiday atmosphere, and toasting your cocktail glasses.

It's the perfect time to spice things up, so wine not order something new (and undeniably festive) from the bar menu? You'll be sipping the perfect blend, and having a jolly good time with your favorite people in the room. Toast to all of the amazing memories you've made this year, and future ones to come.

1. "Obligatory elfie with my Christmas mug."

2. "The most festive cocktail I ever did see."

3. "On cloud holiday wine."

4. "When life gives you eggnog, add a splash of alcohol."

5. "Never met a gingerbread latte I didn't like."

6. "As festive as it gets."

7. "Living my best life, one sip of eggnog at a time."

8. "Red lips and wine sips."

9. "You were my cup of tea, but I drink spiked eggnog now."

10. "Drinking all the festive things."

11. "Way too eggcited for eggnog latte season."

12. "Pop. Fizz. Clink."

13. "Sippin' white peppermint hot chocolate by the fire."

14. "Merry everything and a happy always."

15. "Love the holidays a latte."

16. "Cheers to the freakin' weekend." — Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink to That)"

17. "Sip happens."

18. "Keep calm and drink an eggnog latte."

19. "Gingerbread latte, please."

20. "Counting down the minutes until happy hour."

21. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer."

22. "Sip, sip, hooray. Pour the rosé."

23. "Life is way more fun with hot buttered rum."

24. "Jingle all the way."

25. "Today is most definitely a hot chocolate by the fireplace kind of a day."

26. "Christmas cocktails and ice, and everything nice"

27. “I'll drink to that."

28. "Let's drink our ginger beer, and cheers to our best years."

29. "Sipping the most festive drinks since *insert date.*"

30. "Cranberry mimosas are the way to my holiday heart."

31. "Have yourself a very merry Christmas mojito."

32. "Needed a bit of sparkling wine in my life."