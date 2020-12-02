On especially cold days, you need more than just a cozy cardigan and fuzzy slippers to keep warm. What you need is a hot toddy (if you're 21 or up). A warm, seasonal beverage can make you feel all warm and cozy on the inside as well, which is why you'll need some Instagram captions for hot toddy pics this winter.

Picture this: You're sitting by the fire with holiday music playing in the background. You've wrapped yourself up in a fleece blanket, and are enjoying a homemade hot toddy with your housemates. Doesn't that sound like the ultimate cozy winter situation? Well, now's your chance to make that dream a reality. Get to the kitchen and mix together your very own hot toddy (if you're 21 or up). Try a simple, traditional recipe with whiskey, honey, lemon juice, and hot water, or get creative and try a bourbon apple hot toddy.

Make sure your drink is Insta-worthy by pouring it into a festive mug ($28, Anthropologie) or a traditional hot toddy glass ($14, World Market). Garnish it with a lemon slice, cinnamon stick, and even some star anise ($6, Walmart). Then, capture the moment you take your first sip with a selfie that can be posted right away with any of these toddy-ly cozy captions.

1. "You are the hot to my toddy."

2. "Getting cozy with my hot toddy."

3. "Have a cup of cheer." — Burl Ives, "A Holly Jolly Christmas"

4. "You're the zest!"

5. "Lemon tell you, hot toddies are the best."

6. "My main squeeze is this hot toddy."

7. "When going out is too whiskey, you stay in with a hot toddy."

8. "Hot toddy-ing around the fire."

9. "It's whiskey business."

10. "You are hot, toddy."

11. "Is it hot in here or is it just my toddy?"

12. "It's a hot toddy kind of day."

13. "Cold nights are made better with a hot toddy."

14. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." — Meredith Willson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

15. "The zest is yet to come."

16. "What a hottie."

17. "Just a hot toddy for me."

18. "I really sleighed this hot toddy recipe."

19. "Every movie is better with a hot toddy."

20. "Sipping hot toddies and spilling the tea."

21. "It's officially hot toddy weather."

22. "It's time to toddy."

23. "Whiskey me away to a place with hot toddies and warm blankets."

24. "My first hot toddy of the season, but not my last."

25. "All I want for Christmas is this hot toddy."

26. "Even my drinks are getting into the holiday spirit."

27. "Making spirits bright." — James Lord Pierpont, "Jingle Bells"

28. "Why be cold when you could be drinking a hot toddy?"

29. "Get you a drink as cozy as your slippers."

30. "This time of year, I only drink warm cocktails."

31. "Drinking hot toddies with my Grinches."

32. "I've been waiting a lifetime for a hot toddy."

33. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at this hot toddy."

34. "I like my toddy hot."

35. "It's almost too hot to drink."

36. "I can't think of a better way to warm myself up in the winter."

37. "Baby, it's cold outside." — Frank Loesser, "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

38. "I don't do cold weather."

39. "Cuddles in a cup."

40. "Snow is falling, my hot toddy is calling."