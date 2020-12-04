With the holiday season here, you'll need to pick up the new holiday cups from Starbucks before they disappear. With everything from iridescent designs to glitter and bling options, the Seattle coffee giant upped the ante with its festive holiday options. Whether you need something to put your latest TikTok coffee creation in or have gifting plans, here's where to get Starbucks' holiday 2020 cups and tumblers.

Starbucks' holiday tumblers and cold cups were first revealed on Sept. 23, so you may have already seen the lineup. But as a refresher, it ranges from blinged out cold cups to glittery water bottles and tumblers to color-changing (!!!) cups. The holiday merch will only be available for limited time, but thankfully, there are a few ways to get the cold cups and tumblers:

Ordering Starbucks' Holiday Cups & Tumblers In The App:

Select Starbucks merch is available in the app, and when you order cups in the Starbucks app you can include them in your pick-up order and head to your local store to pick it up via one of the pick-up methods available at your local Starbucks.

To order on the app, head to the Order tab, go to the Menu, and scroll down until you see Merchandise. Once there, tap on Drinkware at the bottom and you'll see which cups are available to purchase from your local Starbucks. Find the one you want and tap "Add to Order." Then, you'll pick it up at your selected location. The app will also let you know if something is sold out with a message before you checkout.

In the app, you might see items like the 8-ounce holiday Pearl Ombre Tumbler ($16.95), which features a red, green, and pearlescent white design with a lid for the mug, or the 20-ounce holiday Iridescent Tumbler ($27.95).

Getting Starbucks' Holiday Cups & Tumblers From A Starbucks Location:

If you can't find the holiday cup or tumbler you want on the Starbucks app, then your location may be out of stock. Before you head to the store to check, you should call to ask, so you can avoid any unnecessary trips. If you're already making a trip to Starbucks, you can check out the merch selection while you're there, and add it to your order.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Getting Starbucks' Holiday Cups From A Target Café:

Some of the tumblers and cold cups are exclusive to Starbucks cafés in Target locations. You can check the café offerings the next time you're making an essential trip to Target to see if there's any holiday merch to your liking.

Whether you're picking up a mobile order from your local Starbucks or heading into a Target café for a tumbler or cold cup, it's important to follow the company's coronavirus guidelines and the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. However you're getting your order, make sure to wear a mask, practice social distancing where possible, and wash your hands after leaving the store. You should also avoid making any extra trips, to limit your contact with others.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.