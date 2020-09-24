You might just be getting used to sipping a PSL instead of your cold brew, but Starbucks is already gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year. The coffee company offered a sneak peek of Starbucks' 2020 holiday tumblers and cold cups on Sept. 23, and it includes a line-up of blinged-out cold cups, tumblers, and water bottles. Get ready to take notes, because you'll want to make sure all this glittery goodness is on your wish list.

The holiday line of cold cups and tumblers, which are "coming soon," according to the announcement, are a fun mix of shimmer, glitter, and iridescence. And for the first time ever, Starbucks will also make select items available for sale on the Starbucks app, so you can order them with your next pick-up. TBH, this is the moment you've been waiting for since the online store went kaput in 2017.

Now, on to the goods. There are two different cold cups to choose from: the Glitter Pink Swirl Cold Cup ($18.95) and the Pink Grid Cold Cup ($19.95). The 24-ounce pink swirl cup features a fun swirl of green and red glitter on a pink glitter background, with the Starbucks logo on the front, and it's topped with a light pink lid and straw.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The 24-ounce pink grid cup features a grid texture on the cup and the lid in Millennial pink, and a plastic straw to match.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks' new 20-ounce Iridescent Tumbler ($27.95) features a high gloss rainbow of colors, revealing different shades when the light hits the surface.

Courtest of Starbucks

Next up is the Pearl Ombre Tumbler ($16.95), which is an 8-ounce mug-shaped tumbler with a red lid. It features a modern candy-cane look with red, pearl white, and green coloring.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The holiday collection also features a 20-ounce Purple Water Bottle ($24.95) with a sleek design in a purple, shimmery finish.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Last, but not least is Starbucks' 12-ounce Luster Swirl Mug ($12.95). This black ceramic mug features a rainbow luster finish and swirled texture.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking for something to put in your holiday cups, Starbucks has full home line-up, including Nespresso Pods. The chain recently shared three new Nespresso recipes resembling the same drinks you get in stores: Salted Caramel Mocha, Starbucks Blonde Espresso Flat White, and a non-dairy Maple Cinnamon Latte, so you can perfect these sips as you await the drop of the holiday cups. (You can also put it in your Halloween cup.)

When you head to Starbucks, check their coronavirus guidelines, and follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. It includes avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a face mask, staying at least six feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving a store or touching packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.