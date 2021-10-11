Bennifer's Body Language At 'The Last Duel' Premiere Was So In Sync

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are far from strangers to the red carpet. They know full well how to strut their stuff and strike a pose, particularly in front of a mob of flashing cameras. But at the New York City premiere of The Last Duel on Oct. 9 — the historical drama Affleck co-wrote with Matt Damon, in which he also plays Count Pierre of Alençon — the two appeared, at times, to be in their own little world. Bennifer’s body language was both intimate and in sync, and it gave us a peek at their rekindled relationship.

“The way people do one thing is the way they do everything,” says body language expert Traci Brown, author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. “You can see [Affleck and Lopez] look like they’re glued together… It’s emotionally vulnerable, doing that in front of all of us.”

The pair shared quick kisses and whispered sweet nothings in each other’s ears while also posing for the cameras, balancing intimacy with the awareness that they were there to be seen.

“They’re happy together, they’re having a good time, [and] they both know this is part of their image,” Brown says. “It’s kind of like, they’ve made a decision and said, ‘OK, let’s do this thing. We know what we’re getting into.’” Here’s how she can tell what Bennifer’s thinking.

Lopez And Affleck Aren’t Afraid To Get Close

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At several points on the red carpet, Lopez and Affleck were seen looking into each other’s eyes and smiling, which Brown says is a difficult move to fake if you’re not truly connected to a person.

“They’re looking at each other, eye-to-eye, in close range, which is hard to do if you’re not really intimate,” Brown says. “They’re having a little private moment in front of all of us. It’s fun to watch, and it’s hard to do if you’re not in sync as a couple.”

Clearly, these two aren’t afraid to get close. And clearly, they’re feeling a spark.

Lopez And Affleck Are On The Same Page

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In other shots, Lopez and Affleck stood side-by-side, smizing for photographers — a move Brown says they likely rehearsed. Even in their more staged moments, though, Bennifer’s body language indicates that they’re there for each other more than anything (or anyone) else.

“Their feet are pointed towards each other, but still towards the cameras at the same time,” Brown says. “We have the least control over our feet — they’re the furthest from our brains — so they can really tell what’s on our mind. [Lopez and Affleck] are both here to be looked at, and they’re both here for each other. They’re kind of matching here.”

Their facial expressions also hint at their shared bond. “They have the same kind of look on their faces…” Brown says. “They’re on the same page.”

Lopez Is A Little Possessive Of Affleck (In A Cute Way)

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two also leaned in close and wrapped their arms around one another at the premiere, and Lopez’s hand placement says a lot about how she’s feeling.

“Look at her hand — see how her fingers are spread out?” Brown notes. “She’s trying to grab more real estate there. It’s kind of an ownership show … They’re looking at each other, and they’re having some kind of conversation.”

The way Lopez is holding her purse could also suggest that she’s feeling a bit protective of Affleck and trying to keep him to herself, so to speak. “Is she blocking [the cameras] a little bit subconsciously with that purse?” Brown asks. “Could be.”

Overall, though, Lopez and Affleck have no trouble cozying up to one another while simultaneously giving the cameras what they want.

“They’re being pretty genuine with each other, but posing for the cameras at the same time,” Brown says. “It’s a little peek into their life.”

Expert:

Traci Brown, body language expert