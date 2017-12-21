This time of the year, it's all about the parties and holidays that seem to happen right after the other. The gift-giving holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah have definitely taken up all of your time, but just a few days after the festive hype has cleared away, it's time to ring in the New Year. It's a day to have fun while dancing the night (and year) away. In addition to your thoughts on which glittery dress to wear or who you may (or may not) be kissing at midnight, you'll definitely need New Year's song lyrics for captions for your NYE Instagram posts, because what describes your mood better than a song?

There seems to be a song for every kind of mood — whether it's listening to a certain song to hype yourself up when you’re excited, flowing your sadness through a tune when you’re not, or just when you need a favorite to blast in the car — lyrics are a great way to express yourself. They also make amazing Instagram captions, especially when they’re about the holidays. We all have our favorite artists, and often know their songs by heart and don't need help adding them to our feeds. However, if you're looking for a perfect New Year’s Eve lyrics to really express starting new and fresh in the new year, these New Year’s song lyrics will help inspire you.

Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images

"And surely you’ll buy your pint cup and surely I’ll buy mine! And we'll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne." — "Auld Lang Syne" (traditional) "So listen, dear, won't you meet me here, while I'm bringin' in a brand new year?" — "Bringing In A Brand New Year," by B.B. King “There’s glitter on the floor after the party. Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby. Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor. You and me forevermore.” — “New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift “Thank u, next.” — “Thank u, next,” by Ariana Grande “Right, right, turn off the lights. We gonna lose our minds tonight. What's the dealio?” — “Raise Your Glass,” by Pink "Said oh, won't you come on back? Want you to be of good cheer, come back home on the Celtic New Year." — "Celtic New Year," by Van Morrison "Raise your glass and we'll have a cheer, My dear acquaintance, a happy new year, happy new year." — "My Dear Acquaintance," by Regina Spektor "Cuz they say... 2000 zero zero party over oops out of time, so tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1999." — "1999," by Prince "And I do believe, on New Year's Eve, we can make it. We can live forever."— "New Year's Eve," by Snoop Dogg "So this is the new year, and I don't feel any different." — "The New Year," by Death Cab For Cutie "But life is just a party, and parties weren't meant to last." — "1999," by Prince "Happy new year, May we all have a vision now and then of a world where every neighbor is a friend." — "Happy New Year," by ABBA "People, is this any way to start a new year, have compassion." — "Happy New Year B," by The Cast of RENT "Let's turn it over a new leaf, And baby, let's make promises that we can keep and call it a New Year's resolution." — "New Year’s Resolution" by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas "No matter how far you travel, from first breath to dearly departed, never forget where you came from. Always remember where you started." — "Jon Bellion's One Way To San Diego" by Quest ft. Jon Bellion "We forget about our problems, we got time to share all of those things in the New Year." — “New Year’s Eve” by MØ "Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight, when it's exactly twelve o'clock that night." — "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" by Ella Fitzgerald "Here's wishing you the bluest sky, and hoping something better comes tomorrow." — "Better Things," by The Kinks "What's gonna happen? Don't nobody know. We'll see when the clock gets to 12-0-0." — "Will 2K," by Will Smith ft. K-Ci "It's a new dawn. It's a new day. It's a new life for me... And I'm feeling good." — "Feeling Good," by Nina Simone “All of the bad feelings have disappeared, here is that rainbow I've been praying for, it's gonna be a bright, bright, sunshiny day.” — “I Can See Clearly Now,” by Johnny Nash “We're gonna get it, get it together, I know. I'm gonna get it, get it together somehow.” — “Up and Up,” by Coldplay “Here comes the sun, and I say it's all right.” — “Here Comes the Sun,” by The Beatles “The indescribable moments of your life, the impossible is possible tonight.” — “Tonight, Tonight,” by The Smashing Pumpkins “I said you wanna be startin' somethin', you got to be startin' somethin'.” — “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” by Michael Jackson “I got new rules; I count 'em, I gotta tell them to myself.” — “New Rules,” by Dua Lipa