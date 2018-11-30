The holiday season is in full swing, and you're feeling merry AF hearing Christmas carols wherever you go. There's something about Christmastime that makes you want to sing, skip, jump, laugh, and experience every positive emotion possible. It's a holiday full of cheer, and you're all about it. Whether you’re in the car or at home, turn the volume up all the way. In case you have a hard time choosing the best Christmas lyrics for captions this year, then this is a good place for you to start, because there are so many awesome Christmas songs to choose from. The holiday season doesn't last forever, but these Christmas lyrics will be stuck in your head for a while. You're not complaining, though, because these songs bring on
all the good vibes.
Whether you're driving to Grandma's house for Christmas Eve, decorating your apartment with colorful lights and pine candles, baking sugar cookies, or shopping for gifts for your family, Christmas tunes make for the best kind of background music. The best Christmas
lyrics also serve as the perfect captions for the holiday Insta pics you're seriously going to sleigh this year. With Christmas song lyrics from Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and even Taylor Swift to choose from, your caption will bring out the holiday cheer, so be sure to take notes.
Best Christmas Song Lyrics
Brothers91/E+/Getty Images “I won’t ask for much this Christmas. I won’t even wish for snow. And I’m just gonna keep on waiting, underneath the mistletoe.” — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" “Holidays are joyful. There’s always something new. But every day’s a holiday. When I’m near to you.” — Frank Pooler, "Merry Christmas Darling" “Christmas Eve will find me, where the lovelight gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” — Kim Gannon and Walter Kent, "I'll Be Home For Christmas" "Oh, the fire is slowly dying. And, my dear, were still goodbye-ing. But as long as you love me so, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.” — Sammy Cahn, "Let It Snow" “Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on, our troubles will be out of sight.” — Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" “Sleigh bells ring, are you listening. In the lane, snow is glistening. A beautiful sight, we’re happy tonight. Walking in a winter wonderland.” — Richard B. Smith, "Winter Wonderland" "He sees you when you're sleeping. He knows when you're awake. He knows if you've been bad or good. So be good for goodness sake." — J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie, "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" “Come and trim my Christmas tree, with some decorations bought at Tiffany's. I really do believe in you, let’s see if you believe in me.” — Joan Javits and Philip Springer, "Santa Baby" “There’ll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow.” — Edward Pola and George Wyle, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" "Next year I could be just as good, if you'll check off my Christmas list." — Joan Javits and Philip Springer, "Santa Baby" "The mood is right, the spirits up. We’re here tonight, and that’s enough. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time.”— Paul McCartney, "Wonderful Christmastime" "And everyone is singing. I hear those sleigh bells ringing." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" “I wanna hear the music play, I wanna dance and laugh and sway, I want a happy holiday, for Christmas.” — Norah Jones, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” “Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace, will be the perfect gift.”— Ariana Grande, “Snow in California” “Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane with me. It's so magical, let's go there in your dreams.”—Sia, “Candy Cane Lane” “Just imagine that we're laughing in my cabin chilling by the fireside. Even though this sun is blasting, we can be wherever if we visualize.” — Ariana Grande, “Winter Things” “And when I'm feeling alone, you remind me of home.” — Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm” “You make every day feel like it's Christmas, never wanna stop feelin' like the first thing on your wishlist.” — Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas” “Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do.” — Katy Perry, “Cozy Little Christmas” “It's the most beautiful time of the year, lights fill the streets, spreading so much cheer. I should be playing in the winter snow, but I’ma be under the mistletoe.” — Justin Bieber, “Mistletoe” “And all the love will show 'cause everybody knows it's Christmas time.” — NSYNC, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” “I found what I was looking for, a love that's meant for me. A heart that's mine completely, knocked me right off my feet.”— Kelly Clarkson, “Underneath the Tree” “Let's make the whole year Christmas, no reason to forget this feeling we're feeling now.” — Sabrina Carpenter, “Christmas The Whole Year Round” “'Cause you're the gift that keeps on giving.” — John Legend, “You Deserve It All” “A love, sweet love is what I need.” — Kelly Clarkson, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” “Three more dreams of you and mistletoe, two more reasons why I love you so.”— Leona Lewis, “One More Sleep” “I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies.” — Mariah Carey, “Oh Santa!” “May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white." — Bing Crosby, “White Christmas” “Stay inside and just let it snow. Baby, tell me why we waitin,’ we don't need no mistletoe.” — Mitchell Tenpenny, “Snow Angels” “This year, Christmas won't be quite so blue, and I'm gonna shout too much and dance in the snow.” — Kelly Clarkson, “Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)”