"We did it," Mariah Carey tweeted out on Dec. 16, signifying some exciting Christmas news. Her smash, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" had made its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. The fan favorite song is just one of the reasons Queen Mimi is the undisputed Christmas queen, but it's hardly the only holiday song she has in her music catalog. All of Carey's Christmas songs will instantly get you into the holiday spirit. And if, like me, you'll be sharing your holiday memories on Instagram, these Mariah Carey Christmas lyrics are perfect Instagram captions.

Even if you're feeling a little grinchy this holiday season, don't worry — not all of Carey's songs are bombastic blasts of holiday cheer and joy. Actually, many of her Christmas songs are the complete opposite. When Carey released her Christmas album, Merry Christmas, in 1994, many of the songs were about heartbreak.

Mimi truly has a bop for every mood, and whether you're jumping for joy this holiday season, or feeling slightly sullen, there's a lyric within each of her holiday songs that'll speak to you. And in the digital age, fans are always on the hunt for the best, insta-worthy captions that will catch their followers' attention.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

From "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

"Baby, all I want for Christmas is you."

"I just want you for my own more than you could ever know."

"All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere, and the sound of children's laughter fills the air."

"I just want you here tonight."

From "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

"They're singing Deck The Halls, but it's not like Christmas at all. 'Cause I remember when you were here and all the fun we had last year."

"Pretty lights on the tree, I'm watching them shine."

"The snow's coming down. I'm watching it fall."

From "Oh Santa!"

"I've been really, really, really good this year."

"Santa, won't you come and make him mine."

"The trees all sparkly and gold, but inside I feel so cold"

From "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)"

"I miss you most at Christmas time."

"I can't get you, get you off my mind."

"The fire is burning. The room's all aglow. Outside the December wind blows."

From "When Christmas Comes"

"The whole world feels a little bit more love when Christmas comes."

"We don't need nobody else to celebrate, and we gon' kiss our worries and our cares away."

"I can't wait to unwrap your love."

From "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again"

"Sparkle with lights and feel the breeze."

"The mistletoe is occupied."

"Mr. Grinch simply can't resist warming up when he looks our way. Even Old Scrooge makes a Christmas wish for a honey to hold Christmas day."

From "One Child"

"One child can change the world."

"With tidings of peace and joy."

From "Auld Lang Syne (The New Year's Anthem)"

"Have a drink on me."

"Happy New Year to you and your friends."

From "Jesus Born On This Day"

"Today our hearts rejoice."

"Fill us with hope and bring peace on earth."