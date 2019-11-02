Mariah Carey’s Video Announcing Christmas Means It’s Officially Holiday Season

Now that the scariest night of the year has officially come and gone, it's time to bid adieu to spooky season and start decking the halls with all things festive. Luckily, we have the official herald of the holidays to help spread some extra cheer in the coming months, so we might as well cancel Thanksgiving and start blasting "All I Want For Christmas Is You" now that November is here. Mariah Carey’s video announcing Christmas on Nov. 1 is a straight mood, because there's no time like the present to start getting into the spirit of the holidays.

Right as the clock hit midnight on Oct. 31, signaling the end of the countdown to Halloween and the start of November, Carey — aka the queen of all things Christmas — took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce the start of the holidays with a totally relatable video. Swap out your PSLs, your Hocus Pocus marathons, and fall sweaters for some hot chocolate and tinsel, because according to the Grammy award-winning songstress, it's time to put "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on repeat.

In the clip, Carey — who got into the spirit of Halloween by attending Heidi Klum's annual Oct. 31 bash as an '80s rocker complete with a styled mullet, plenty of leather, and a faux electric guitar — can be seen blowing a kiss at the camera as she heads to bed post-party. Her phone, which is in her hand, reads 11:59 p.m. The songstress doesn't get to snooze for long, because at exactly midnight, she gets a call from none other than the man in red himself, announced by the opening notes of her holiday hit track.

Now dressed in a pair of festive red pajamas and sporting a braid, an excited Carey answers, singing "Santa, it's time" before letting out a scream. Amidst the sound of Santa Claus's "Ho Ho Hos," "All I Want For Christmas Is You" starts playing in the background as the "Always Be My Baby" hitmaker blows a kiss at the camera. TBH, her reaction is so relatable, because who isn't ready to jump into the holiday swing of things as soon as Halloween is over?

Now, it's not the first time this year that Carey has shared that she's ready for it to be Christmas already, and it's an extra special milestone that her hit single is celebrating a quarter century this year.

Also on Nov. 1, the singer decided to make it feel like Christmas morning a little early by gifting her followers a never-before-seen compilation of footage from her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" music video.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the singer admitted that it felt like no time at all had passed since she'd released the chart-topping single back in 1994. "It's so funny, somebody was just asking me, 'What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?' " she told USA Today, joking, "I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don't know!"

She continued, "It's very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus. I don't acknowledge time, I don't know what it is. I rebuke it!"

Whatever Carey's views on the passage of time, it's safe to say that she's been eagerly counting down to Christmas since early October, and I'm so here for starting off the festivities ASAP. Let the merriest time of the year commence!