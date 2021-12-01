Thank u, next Ariana Grande Christmas song, please! Nearly one year after Grande blessed our ears with “Oh Santa!” alongside Jennifer Hudson and the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, the multihyphenate completely snapped with her 2021 duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” alongside Kelly Clarkson, her fellow judge on The Voice. Is the princess of pop hoping to seal the deal on being crowned the princess of Christmas as well? If so, these Ariana Grande Christmas lyrics — which seem like they were practically made with holiday Instagram captions in mind — certainly sweeten things up.

Ever since her Nickelodeon days, Grande’s been churning out original holiday music, starting with Victorious’ “It’s Not Christmas Without You,” which she performed with Victoria Justice and Liz Gillies in 2011. Then, shortly after the release of her debut studio album, Yours Truly, the Broadway alum dropped her first festive record, Christmas Kisses. But wait, it gets better — two years later, pre-Dangerous Woman, Grande released her second holiday EP, Christmas & Chill, setting hearts on fire during the coldest season of the year. That means there are plenty of Xmas-y Ariana Grande quotes to fill up your feed.

Whether you’re looking for a naughty or nice caption for your Instagram, Ari should be the one you turn to — and not just on Christmas, but that’s a good place to start.

Ariana Grande Christmas Lyrics From Christmas Kisses Republic Records “The truth is your heart is the biggest gift you can give anyone.” — “Love Is Everything”

“Love underneath the tree, love is everything.” — “Love Is Everything”

“So grab 'em close and hold them in, and don't let go, 'cause Christmas is here.” — “Love Is Everything”

“Dear Santa, it's me, Ariana.” — “Snow In California”

“I really love him and it's been kinda tough ‘cause he's only in town for the holidays.” — “Snow In California”

“I don't need another gift, I just have one wish.” — “Snow In California”

“This year, can you make it snow in California?” — “Snow In California”

“Wrapped in his arms by the fireplace will be the perfect gift.” — “Snow In California”

“Dear Santa, what happened to the plan we had?” — “Snow In California”

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow in California.” — “Snow In California”

“Santa, tell me if you’re really there.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“Santa, tell me if he really cares.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“Feeling Christmas all around, and I'm trying to play it cool.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“‘Let It Snow’ is blasting out, but I won't get in the mood.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know it's true love that he thinks of.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“Fell in love on Christmas night.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“Now I need someone to hold, be my fire in the cold.” — “Santa Tell Me”

“Oh, I wanna have him beside me on the 25th, by that fireplace.” — “Santa Tell Me”

Ariana Grande Christmas Lyrics From Christmas & Chill Republic Records “Welcome to this Christmas.” — “Intro”

“Come and kiss me, baby, we don't need no mistletoe.” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“We don't need no fireplace, boy, I'll keep you nice and warm.” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“Are you down for some of these milk and cookies?” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“Down for loving, you'll be my drummer boy, and I'm the only drum that you gonna play.” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“'Tis the season for some love-giving.” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“Are you wit it this Christmas?” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“You know I'm tasty like a candy cane or gingerbread, I'm made with love.” — “Wit It This Christmas”

“When December comes, I bet you want to wrap me all up and take me home with you.” — “December”

“I'm just tryna keep my baby warm through the wintertime.” — “December”

“I'm just tryna give you something to remember through the summertime.” — “December”

“And whatever is on your list, I'll do it.” — “December”

“Merry Christmas, here I am, boy.” — “December”

“I'm the present and you know it, boy.” — “December”

“Unwrap me now, been waiting since midnight.” — “December”

“I enjoy you, not just on Christmas.” — “Not Just On Christmas”

“I'll give you all my presents, boy, I'm for you, not just on Christmas.” — “Not Just On Christmas”

“Naughty or nice, I’m by your side.” — “Not Just On Christmas”

“On the first day of Christmas when you gave me all them kisses, boy, you showed me things.” — “True Love”

“On the second day of Christmas, said you felt like something's missing.” — “True Love”

“On the third day of Christmas, we got all in our feelings.” — “True Love”

“On the fifth day of Christmas, you asked me what's on my wishlist.” — “True Love”

“Look at all the things my true love gave to me.” — “True Love”

“My baby's in town and we're gonna do some winter things.” — “Winter Things”

“I wanna pretend we're at the North Pole.” — “Winter Things”

“Turning the heat into an ice cold holiday.” — “Winter Things”

“Take me to the ice-skating rink downtown.” — “Winter Things”

“Just imagine that we're laughing in my cabin, chilling by the fireside.” — “Winter Things”