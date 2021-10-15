Christmas has come early for fans of Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson. On Friday, Oct. 15, the stars dropped their collaboration for “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” which is featured on the American Idol alumn’s new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around... While Clarkson’s record includes covers of classic Christmas hits like “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” her song with the Positions singer is an original tune about wanting something that can’t be found underneath a tree. “I don’t need a thing. I sent a letter to you on how to make my dreams come true,” they sing on the track. These tweets about Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson's new Christmas song show fans are loving everything about the collab.

Following the release of her new album, Clarkson went on Twitter to explain what inspired the project. "When Christmas Comes Around... captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during our lives,” she said. “I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone!”

Fans appreciated the sentiment. “Thanks for this, I needed this,” one person wrote back, with another adding, “You shine a light for us all and we need that in these times.”

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” is definitely one of those tracks that will instantly put a smile on your face. Not only does it include catchy lyrics, but it also features gorgeous harmonies from Clarkson and Grande, whose voices go perfectly together. “’Cause all I ever wanted was nothing I got and Santa, can’t you hear me? There’s one thing that I need,” the two belt during the chorus.

Listen to Grande and Clarkson’s new Christmas song below.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

See how Twitter reacted to the duo’s collab below.

Here’s hoping Grande and Clarkson give fans a MV for their new song, too!