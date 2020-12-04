It's been 26 years since Mariah Carey topped the charts with her now-iconic holiday song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Despite more than two and a half decades passing since the tune first debuted, and plenty more Christmas songs having been released by celebs hoping to replicate Carey's winning Christmas carol formula, it's still one of the most popular holiday songs in the world. Many fans have even dubbed Carey the Queen of Christmas. This year, though, even Carey upped her game by collabing with two of music's biggest stars. Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson's "Oh Santa!" remix is exactly what you needed this year.

Carey first teased the track on Oct. 9, when she tweeted a Christmas tree emoji followed by a picture that showed three director's chairs with the initials of what many assumed from the start to be herself, Grande, and Hudson. While all three superstars kept mum on the details, subtle information slowly began to trickle out shortly after Thanksgiving, like the fact the collab would debut as part of Carey's soundtrack for her Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, which airs Dec. 4.

Along with the song, Carey, Grande, and Hudson filmed a music video that will fill you with the holly jolly Christmas spirit. In it the three power house singers hit center stage at the North Pole and take turns belting out "Oh Santa" to an audience of Christmas elves. At the end, Carey and Grande even harmonize their iconic whistle notes. I'll say that again: They harmonize their whistle notes. The glorious sound of dueling whistle notes is really the only Christmas gift you need this year, so check it out below!

It's safe to say the world has another Christmas classic on their hands.