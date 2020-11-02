Christmas music is one of life's greatest joys. People from all over the world wait all year to hear the first holiday tune to play on the radio (which is, let's be real, usually "All I Want For Christmas Is You"), and the feeling it brings is simply unexplainable. While the classic yuletide tracks are always good go-tos, these new 2020 Christmas songs will fill your heart with just as much joy.

Every year, some of the music industry's biggest artists come up with their own Christmas tunes or release cover songs of oldies but goodies. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and political strife, 2020 has brought a lot of stress, uncertainty, and all around feelings of sadness. Now, more than ever, people are looking for solace in entertainment they can enjoy at home. Music is truly healing for the soul, so the holiday season is all the more reason to indulge in the comforts of it.

Artists including Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, and Ally Brooke Hernandez have turned to releasing Christmas music this year in hopes of bringing smiles to their fans' faces. Scroll down to hear all the new holiday tunes that will leave you rockin' around the Christmas tree this year.

1. Carrie Underwood and John Legend's "Hallelujah"

Underwood released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, on Sept. 25, and it was filled with an early holiday present: A collab with John Legend.

2. Ally Brooke's "Baby, I'm Coming Home"

In November 2018, Brooke covered Wham!'s classic "Last Christmas," but this year she's debuting an original holiday tune called "Baby, I'm Coming Home."

3. The Jonas Brothers' "I Need You Christmas"

Kevin, Joe, and Nick knew that fans were in need of something special this year, so they dropped their new Christmas track on Friday, Oct. 30.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times," their Instagram announcement read. "For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us."

4. Tori Kelly's "This Christmas"

Kelly dropped her holiday album "A Tori Kelly Christmas" and it's full of gorgeous covers, including her version of "This Christmas." Kelly also debuted an original X-mas tune, "25th" that can be heard below.

5. Dolly Parton's "Christmas Is" Featuring Miley Cyrus

Parton dropped her first holiday album in 30 years on Oct. 2, titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. For one song, she even enlisted the vocal help of her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

6. Dolly Parton's "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas"

Cyrus isn't the only celeb to be featured on Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas. Michael Bublé joined Parton on this comforting Christmas ballad.

7. Meghan Trainor's "Christmas Party"

Trainor's album, A Very Trainor Christmas, features a variety of cover songs and new songs. She shared the tracklist for the holiday record on Oct. 22, and some songs even have special guest vocalists including Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane. "Christmas Party" is a new track that'll have you singing along all season.

8. Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio's "Naughty List"

The former One Direction member and TikTok star collabed on this flirty Christmas tune which dropped on Friday, Oct. 30.

9. Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande's Surprise Track

While there's been no official confirmation that the three women collabed on a Christmas track this year, Carey subtly teased the possibility in a series of tweets on Oct. 9, starting with one that showed three Christmas tree emojis. She then showed a picture of three chairs on what looked like a music video set with her, Grande, and Hudson's initials on them. Only time will tell if they really collabed or not.