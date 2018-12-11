43 Witty Captions For Naughty Or Nice Christmas Gifts, Because 'Tis The Season

Since Thanksgiving, you've been blasting Christmas music, shopping major deals, bundling up in your coziest sweaters, and getting into the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and flannel PJs. The wait is almost unbearable, but Christmas is right around the corner — and you know what that means: it's time for the annual naughty and nice gift exchange with your best friends. It’s one of your favorite traditions for Christmas, and your adorable gift has been wrapped perfectly under the tree for weeks while you wait for all of your besties to be together. Of course, you'll need some witty captions for naughty or nice Christmas gifts, because you're not entirely sure which list you're on this year.

Totally kidding. You know you've been good, but you're definitely going to take a ton of pictures when you and your gals open up your gifts and share them on Instagram along with some naughty Christmas quotes. There are a variety of festive captions to choose from, but if you’re being completely honest, maybe the naughty list quotes will fit a little bit better for your reindeer crew.

'Tis the season to be all things jolly, so put on a Santa hat, pour some eggnog for your besties, blast the Christmas tunes, and jingle all the way to your Christmas tree. This annual celebration only happens once a year, so it’s time to go all out and make it a time to remember. Happy gift unwrapping.

Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images

"All the jingle ladies." "Don't I look snow adorable in my Christmas jammies?" "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York "Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting." — Thomas S. Monson "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name." "It's all fun and games 'til Santa checks the naughty list." "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." "I sleigh, you sleigh, we sleigh Christmas!" "What did one ornament say to another? 'I like hanging with you.'" "There's snow place like home for the holidays." "Merry Christmas, Grinches." "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve." "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas" "I'm only a morning person on December 25th." "Decked the halls out, because it's Christmas Day." "OK, but first, presents." "Me every day: slay. Me on Christmas Day: sleigh." "Do Santa's cookies pair well with white wine? Asking for a friend." "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "In Christmas mode. Do not disturb." "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Twinkle, twinkle, little star. How I wonder what my gifts are." "But first, let me take an elfie." "Dear Santa, please refer to our Pinterest boards." "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen "I might be on the naughty list this year. Sorry, not sorry, Santa." "Hurry down the chimney tonight." — Joan Javits and Philip Springer, "Santa Baby" "Dear Santa... I can explain." "Happy holla days." "I'm on the list. The [insert 'naughty' or 'nice here] one, that is." "Bah humbug!" — Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol "I totally sleighed it this year — that's why Santa put me on the nice list." "Cue the ugly Christmas sweaters." "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red. (Duh.)" “We are saving Santa a trip this year.” “Naughty list legends.” “When we’re all together, it’s a bad influence.” “Santa’s naughty list looks a lot like my list of friends.” “Too cute for the naughty list.” “Dear Santa, I’ve been good all year.” “Four for you Glen Coco! You go Glen Coco.” — Mean Girls “POV: on Santa’s naughty list.” "Up to snow good."