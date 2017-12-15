60 Santa Puns For Captions That Will Have You Ho-Ho-Ho-ing With Laughter

Santa Claus is arguably the mascot of the holiday season — the one we were all eagerly waiting for on Christmas Eve when we were growing up. Even now that we're adults and know that jolly Saint Nick isn’t actually coming down our chimneys to leave us gifts, that doesn't stop us from loving the man in red and everything he stands for. Not only does he embody the merry spirit of the holidays, but the way he goes “ho, ho, ho” when he laughs and loves cookies and his reindeer more than anything, makes him sound like a real chill dude you would want to hang out with IRL. So, when it comes time to share your favorite holiday moments online, you’ll want to put a smile on your friends’ faces with these Santa puns for Instagram.

Everyone knows about the big guy in red, so they'll be chuckling with holiday cheer when you post a Santa pun as your Instagram caption. You don't even have to miss a beat during the holiday season trying to come up with a clever Santa Claus pun on your own, because just like Santa himself, we've packaged these up for you to use with a big red bow.

You must have been on the nice list this year, because you deserve all of the Santa puns and holiday-inspired quotes you need to be sleighing the Instagram game in no time. The perfect caption is just like Santa's hat. It completes the entire outfit, so with a good Instagram caption, your friends will be saying all they want for Christmas is more Santa puns.

Shutterstock

Santa Puns For All Of Your Santa Sightings

"Santa has a sleigh-over before he gets here.”

"Santaquatch."

"Having a case of Claus-trophobia while waiting for the man in red."

"I need my hand-santa-tizer."

"Santa bae bae." — Unknown

"The holidays have me feeling a little Santa-mental."

“Can we get a round of Santa-plause for this dress?

“You don’t want to get caught elvesdropping on Santa!"

“Rebel without a Claus.”

“Claus I’ve been good this year.”

Dog Christmas Puns & Cat Christmas Puns For When They’re Waiting For Santa

"Here comes Santa claws, here comes Santa claws."

"Santa paws is comin’ to town." — Unknown

"Meowy Christmas and a Happy New Year."

"Santa jaws."

“May your Christmas be furry and bright”

“Santa’s little yelper”

“Catty Canes.”

“Bah Hum-pug”

“Feliz navi-dog!”

Shutterstock

Christmas Tree Puns When You’re Waiting For Santa

“Lighten up, it’s Christmas!”

“Un-fir-gettable, that’s what you are.”

"We have great chemis-tree."

“Watt a gorgeous Christmas tree.”

"This tree is officially lit AF."

“Birch, please.”

“We’re orna-meant to be”

Santa Puns For When You're Partying It Up On Santa’s Naughty List

"It's the most wonderful time for a beer."

Let's be naughty and save Santa the trip."

"Up to snow good."

"I’d like a round of reinbeers."

A mistle-toast to the holiday season.”

"Time for some festivi-tea."

"You go, Glen Cocoa."

“Prosecc-Ho-ho-ho!”

“Jingle bells, Zinfandel, need more cabernet”

“Let’s get blitzened!”

Reindeer Puns For Your Onesie Snaps Santa Would Be Proud Of

Jovana Stojanovic/E+/Getty Images

"Make it rein."

"I'm quite fawned of you, my deer."

"I doen't give a buck."

"I love you deerly."

"Say it to my face. I deer you."

"I have no ideer how’s it’s Christmas already.”

"Oh deer."

"How rude-olf of you."

"Ready, set, glow.”

Santa Puns For All The Holiday Treats You Leave Out For Santa

"I put out [insert cookie emoji] for Santa."

"My gingerbread man is one tough cookie."

"But first, let me and my gingerbread men take a selfie."

"You bake life better."

Karol Franks/Moment/Getty Images

Elf Puns For Santa's Little Helpers

"Believe in your elf."

"Check your elf, before you wreck your elf."

"Have your elf a merry little Christmas."

"But first, let me take an elfie."

Sleigh Puns For Santa’s Sleigh

"Sleigh my name. Sleigh my name."

“Someone call Santa Claus, I'm about to sleigh this workout."

"All the jingle ladies."

"I know when those sleigh bells ring. That can only mean one thing."

“Sleigh’in it.”

"Another day, another sleigh."

Sleigh, queen, sleigh.