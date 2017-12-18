36 Reindeer Puns For Instagram For When You Want To Make It Rein

Reindeer don’t get enough credit. Sure, Rudolph has his own song and movie, but the rest of the reindeer need their praise as well for bringing tons of holiday joy and being super cute. After all, where would Santa be without his reindeer? He'd be stuck at the North Pole, unable to move his own sleigh — the same way you’re stuck every time you go to post on Instagram and can’t come up with your own caption. A simple solution is to use some reindeer puns for Instagram captions.

The winter season is all about making memories with your friends and family. That means you'll be snapping pics left and right that you’ll want to share right away to the ‘Gram. For every snap of you playing in the snow, drinking hot cocoa, or checking out the Christmas decorations in your neighborhood, you’ll need a different reindeer pun to post. Coming up with some funny reindeer puns can be difficult, though. Luckily, just like the reindeer coming to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, these 36 reindeer quotes and sleigh puns are here just in time. Just pick whichever one fits the photo you’re hoping to post the best, so you can get back to the rest of your reindeer games in no time.

Shutterstock

"It looks like rain, my deer." "I love you deerly." "You are so deer to me." "Here’s a holiday pic of my deer family." "Another day. Another sleigh." "You'll never know deer, how much I love you." "I’ll be there in a Blitzen." "I deerly love this time of year." "How rude-olph me for eating the last cookie. Oops." "Merry Christ-moose!" "How do you get into Donner's house? Ring the deer bell!" "Make it rein with holiday cheer." "Oh deer, Christmas is here." "Watch me whip. Watch me sleigh, sleigh." "Be a deer, and fetch me some hot cocoa." "Frankly, my deer, I don't give a damn." "The forecast this Christmas is cloudy with a chance of reindeer." "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name." "Someone call Santa Claus, because I'm about to sleigh this workout." "I slay every day, but on Christmas, I sleigh all day." "Hey Rudolph, you light up my life." "Think I totally sleighed this outfit." "Sleigh hair, don't care." “Oh deer, Christmas is here.” “Olive the other reindeer.” "It’s staggering how much I love you, my deer." "I plan on sleigh-in it." "Hey Santa, I see you over deer." "I deer you to have the most holly jolly Christmas ever." “Rein on me.” “I must be a queen because I reindeer.” “It would be a little Rudolph you not to like this pic.” “I find you quite reindeering.” “Let’s rein it in a bit.” “And then they lived happily ever antler…” “How I wish I could Dasher away.”