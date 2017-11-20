32 Christmas Tree Puns For Instagram That Are So Jolly & Pine

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree. How excited are we to see you. The second you see your first Christmas tree of the season, you have all the holiday feels. You don't care what anyone says — it’s never too soon to put up your tree and decorate it. Seriously though, who doesn't love the aroma of fresh pine and all the twinkly lights and beautiful ornaments filling up your living room? A holiday tree is certainly a sight to see, which is why you need Christmas tree puns for Instagram when you want to post a magical pic of your holiday masterpiece.

Having a punny caption for your Insta-worthy post is like putting the star on top of the tree. So while you're breaking out your ornaments from the back of your closet, I've gathered these 32 Christmas tree, lights, and decoration-themed puns for you to use. Get ready document your holiday decorating process, your trip to the tree farm with your squad, or every time you spot a Christmas tree in your neighborhood that makes your day extra special.

Think of this list of captions as my present just for you, nicely wrapped under the tree. Although, you don't have to wait until Dec. 25 to open it. May your days be merry and bright as you have yourself a tree-mendous Christmas.

Shutterstock

1. "Birch, please. I love Christmas more than you think."

2. "Guacin' around the Christmas tree."

3. "Have a tree-mendous Christmas."

4. "Yes, I do consider myself a Christmas tree hugger."

5. "This tree is officially lit AF."

6. "I fern-ly be-leaf this tree is quali-tree."

7. "I can feel your presents."

8. "Are you oakay? Yes, I'm pine!"

9. "Hey DJ, drop the needles."

10. "You light up my life." — Debby Boone, “You Light Up My Life”

11. "Watts up, Christmas tree?"

12. "Ornamentary, my dear Watt-son.”

13. "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, “White Christmas”

14. "Never fir-get how beautiful Christmas trees are."

15. "I love you a whole watt."

16. "Can I get a watt watt?"

17. "What a de-light you are to be around."

18. "I’m having fun fir sure."

Shutterstock

19. "I think my tree and I have really good chemis-tree."

20. "Two's company. Tree's a crowd."

21. "My Christmas tree is the best, and I don’t care if you disa-green."

22. "Feeling just pine."

23. "Advice from a tree: stand tall and proud, go out on a limb, remember your roots, and drink plenty of water."

24. "Don’t forget that everyone is rooting for you."

25. "I've been hooked on Christmas trees my whole life."

26. “This year my tree is #ballin.”

27. "I love hanging with you this season."

28. "Oh chemistree, oh chemistree."

29. "I pine for you."

30. "You know when that hot pine bling."

31. "Hey tree, don’t leaf me hanging."

32. "Looking at you is like reading poetree."