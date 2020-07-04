60 Song Lyrics From the 2000s That Still Make Perfect IG Captions

The saying "music never gets old, it gets better" is so true. When you think back to the tunes of the 2000s, so many songs still hit you right in the feels as if they were just released today. It’s hard to say what it is about Y2K music — maybe it’s just built different — but there’s nothing that will have you belting in the car louder than Rihanna’s ballad Umbrella. There’s no song that will make you jump onto an elevated surface faster than Miley’s classic Party in the U.S.A. And there is absolutely no tune on the internet that will have you strutting down the sidewalk like Beyoncé’s hit Crazy in Love. The songs that graced the radio waves throughout this era truly stood the test of time, and they’re a perfect fit for clever 2000s Instagram captions.

If you search "Best of the 2000s" in Spotify, songs from artists like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Usher, and more will instantly pop up. Whether you're looking for an emotional breakup ballad, a power anthem, an easy listen, or just some solid material for Y2K captions, the music of the '00s definitely had something for everyone. And let’s not forget that in the early 2000s, American Idol was at its height, giving us songs from soon-to-be No. 1 artists like Kelly Clarkson and Chris Daughtry. There was no shortage of music-making in the early and mid-2000s, and the songs still live on to this day.

Scroll down to check out all the song lyrics fit for Instagram that will totally work as 2000s captions when you're at a loss for words — even in 2021.

“We Belong Together" By Mariah Carey (2005)

1. "When you left I lost a part of me."

2. "Come back baby, please, 'cause we belong together."

3. "Who else am I gon' lean on when times get rough? Who's gonna talk to me on the phone 'til the sun comes up? Who's gonna take your place?"

"Big Girls Don't Cry" By Fergie (2006)

4. "I hope you know that this has nothing to do with you."

5. "Myself and I, we've got some straightenin' out to do."

6. "I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket, but I've got to get a move on with my life."

7. "It's time to be a big girl now, and big girls don't cry."

"Single Ladies" By Beyoncé (2008)

8. "Up in the club, just broke up, I'm doing my own little thing."

9. "'Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it."

10. "Don't be mad once you see that he want it."

"Beautiful Girl" By Sean Kingston (2007)

11. "When you took my heart, that's when we fell apart, 'cause we both thought that love last forever."

"Since U Been Gone" By Kelly Clarkson (2002)

12. "How come I'd never hear you say 'I just wanna be with you?' Guess you never felt that way."

13. "Since you been gone I can breathe for the first time."

14. "Thanks to you, now I get what I want, since you been gone."

"Lose Control" By Missy Elliott (2005)

15. "I walk in the club it's (fire).”

16. "I've got a cute face, chubby waist, thick legs in shape, rump shaking both ways, make you do a double take."

"Too Little, Too Late" By Jojo (2006)

17. "So let me go now, 'cause time has made me strong, I'm starting to move on."

18. "Your chance has come and gone."

19. "It's just too little, too late, a little too long, and I can't wait."

"Party in the U.S.A." By Miley Cyrus (2009)

20. "Who's that chick that's rockin' kicks? She's gotta be from out of town."

21. "So hard with my girls not around me. It's definitely not a Nashville party."

22. "So I put my hands up, they're playing my song, and the butterflies fly away."

23. "Noddin' my head like, yeah. Movin' my hips like, yeah."

"When I Grow Up" By The Pussycat Dolls (2008)

24. “When I grow up, I wanna be famous, I wanna be a star, I wanna be in movies."

25. “Be careful what you wish for ‘cause you just might get it.”

"Oops!... I Did It Again" By Britney Spears (2004)

26. "Oops, I did it again. I played with your heart."

27. "Oops, you think that I'm sent from above. I'm not that innocent."

"Live Like You Were Dying" By Tim McGraw (2004)

28. "I loved deeper, and I spoke sweeter, and I gave forgiveness I'd been denying."

29. "Someday I hope you get the chance to live like you were dying."

"The House That Built Me" By Miranda Lambert (2009)

30. "Out here it's like I'm someone else, I thought that maybe I could find myself."

31. "You leave home, you move on, and you do the best you can."

32. "I got lost in this old world and forgot who I am."

"Umbrella" By Rihanna (2007)

33. "When the sun shine, we shine together, told you I'll be here forever."

34. "Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end."

35. "Now that it's raining more than ever, know that we'll still have each other. You can stand under my umbrella."

"Yellow" By Coldplay (2000)

36. "Look at the stars, look how they shine for you and everything you do."

37. "I came along, I wrote a song for you and all the things you do, and it was called 'Yellow.'"

“All-American Girl" By Carrie Underwood (2007)

38. “And his heart belongs to that sweet little beautiful, wonderful, perfect all-American girl."

"Lose Yourself" By Eminem (2002)

39. "You better lose yourself in the music, the moment you own it, you better never let it go."

40. "You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime."

“Bye Bye Bye" By N*Sync (2000)

41. "You may hate me, but it ain't no lie, baby bye bye bye."

42. "Don't really want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I've had enough."

"Jesus Walks" By Kanye West (2004)

43. "God show me the way because the Devil's tryna break me down."

44. "The only thing that I pray is that my feet don't fail me now."

"Get This Party Started" By P!nk (2001)

45. "I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started."

"Hanging By a Moment" By Lifehouse (2004)

46. "There's nothing else to lose. There's nothing else to find. There's nothing in the world that can change my mind."

“Crazy in Love” By Beyoncé Ft. Jay-Z (2003)

47. “'Cause I know I don't understand, just how your love can do what no one else can.”

48. “Your love's got me looking so crazy right now.”

49. “It's the way that you know what I thought I knew. It's the beat that my heart skips when I'm with you.”

“Promiscuous” By Nelly Furtado Ft. Timbaland (2006)

50. “You wanna get in my world, get lost in it? Boy, I'm tired of runnin', let's walk for a minute.”

51. “Roses are red, some diamonds are blue. Chivalry is dead, but you're still kinda cute.”

52. “I'm out of this world, come with me to my planet. Get you on my level, do you think that you can handle it?”

“Hot N Cold” By Katy Perry (2008)

53. “You change your mind like a girl changes clothes.”

54. “You're hot then you're cold. You're yes then you're no.”

“Drops of Jupiter” By Train (2001)

55. “Since the return of her stay on the moon, she listens like spring and she talks like June.”

56. “And did you miss me while you were looking for yourself out there?”

57. “The best soy latte that you ever had, and me?”

58. “And tell me, did you sail across the sun?”

“Kiss Me Thru the Phone” By Soulja Boy (2008)

59. “Baby, I know that you like me, you my future wifey.”

60. “So, baby, kiss me thru the phone.”