These Seriously Catchy Songs Will Totally Up Your IG Story Game

Instagram's lyrics feature in Stories has been out for a while, and there are so many songs you can choose for your Instagram Story. If you haven’t used the lyrics feature before, it lets you add music to your Story and choose which portion of the song you want to use, before giving you the option to add lyrics and customize how they look on your screen. With so many options, though, it can be tough to choose which will be the best song for your Instagram Story.

Instagram's lyrics feature is an easy way to jazz up your Story. Not only can you add some major ~vibes~ for you and your friends to jam out to, but it’s also an easy way to showcase some of your favorite music or artists when posting on Instagram.. You can do this in your Instagram Story on your Instagram app. First, take or upload a picture or video you want to pair with your song of choice, then tap the sticker icon in the top right corner. Choose the “Music” option or type “Music” into your search bar to find it. From there, you can browse different songs by mood or occasion, or search for your own picks. Once you’ve found the song, click on it, then click the album’s icon to pull up the different lyric options. You can use the dial to select which part of the song (and the lyrics) you want to show up on your Story.

If you still can't decide what songs for Instagram Stories you should use, these Instagram song lyric options are about to make your Story so fire.

01 "Good As Hell" by Lizzo Lizzo's "Good As Hell" lyrics never fail to boost my confidence. There's no denying that singing it will always make you — and your pals — feel like a damn kween.

02 "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish Eilish may have only been 17 years old when this hit was released in 2019 (in all seriousness, her talent is still unfathomable), but "Bad Guy” never gets old due to its edgy lyrics and catchy beat.

03 "thank u, next" by Ariana Grande Grande might have just found her own happily ever after, but there’s no denying her track "thank u, next" is a solid breakup bop. Regardless if you just experienced tremendous heartbreak or if you're celebrating being single, it's a powerful song that'll get all your friends chiming in.

04 “Savage” by Megan thee Stallion If you and your crew need a motivational pick-me-up, Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 anthem “Savage” has got you covered. The intro, where Megan raps, “I'm that b*tch, been that b*tch, still that b*tch, will forever be that b*tch,” will remind yourself (and your followers) that you’re not going to let anyone or anything bring you down. Plus, the song is just catchy.

05 “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo Even Kim Kardashian is a fan of this 2021 breakup anthem, which is perfect for getting in your feels after a recent split or taking a trip down memory lane. I mean, what could be more dramatic than the line, “'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street.”

06 “Peaches” by Justin Bieber Justin Bieber’s song “Peaches” is turning out to be the anthem of the summer with some feel-good lyrics that you’ll want to sing along to. TBH, they don’t completely make sense (getting your peaches out in Georgia doesn't seem to have a lot to do with taking your SO up north to Canada), but adding the song to your Story will definitely get you into the patio season mood.

07 "Formation" by Beyoncé It's hard to believe that Beyoncé "Formation" came out all the way back in 2016. However, the lyrics “Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay / Okay ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay” never fail to make you feel like a total boss singing along and dancing like a member of the Beyhive.

08 “Levitating” by Dua Lipa Hanging out with your besties? Dua Lipa’s undeniably catchy “Levitating” will add some major GNO energy to your Story. Even if you can’t be out dancing until dawn, the chorus — “I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight/I need you all night, come on, dance with me/I'm levitating” — is definitely a vibe.

09 “willow” by Taylor Swift No one does romance quite like Taylor Swift, and the lyrics “I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man” from her 2020 song “willow” makes it the ultimate love song to shout-out your SO on your Story.

10 “Mr. Perfectly Fine” by Taylor Swift The other thing Swift does extremely well is breakup anthems, and even Sophie Turner stans the singer’s song about Joe Jonas, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” With lyrics like, "Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you're all the same,” it’s not exactly the most subtle, but it’s a catchy pick if you want to let off some steam on your next Story.

11 “Friday” by Riton X Nightcrawlers Ready to ring in the weekend? “Friday” by Riton X Nightcrawlers serves major TGIF energy with some straightforward lyrics (It's Friday again/It's Saturday, Sunday, what?) and a drop that’s very Pitbull-esque.

12 “Life Is Good” (Remix) by Future Ft. Drake This song is for all the hustlers out there. The intro, “Workin' on the weekend like usual/Way off in the deep end like usual” is perfect when you want to add a work hard, play hard vibe to your Instagram Story.