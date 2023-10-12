The second and final Friday the 13th of the year is right around the corner. (The first was in January.) This may reignite your superstitious side, but overall, the vibes of October 2023’s Friday the 13th are actually not too bad. So even though there are three zodiac signs that may be more affected on this day, know that you’ll power through no matter what.

For the first time since 2017, Friday the 13th will happen during the spookiest season of the year, just a little over two weeks before Halloween. This means the woo-woo vibes will be at an all-time high, with the astrology of the day only amplifying the intensity. In fact, Mars, the planet of action and pursuit, will be shifting into its home sign of Scorpio two days prior, heightening every zodiac sign’s ability to fixate on a goal. While Mars itself enjoys being back in the sign of its rulership, three individual signs won’t exactly feel privileged to have Mars traveling through this fixed water sign.

By the time Oct. 13 comes around, Mars will have newly shifted into the cautious, pre-meditated sign of Scorpio. Here, every sign will be laser-focused on their own personal objectives, almost to a fault. Since Scorpio doesn’t handle change well, there may be some collective difficulty switching gears while Mars is traveling through this sign, especially for Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius individuals. While these three signs will certainly make progress, it may be challenging to not go to extreme measures in order to achieve their goals.

Aries Zodiac Signs: You’ll Be Taking Care Of Financial Duties

As Mars, your chart ruler, begins its journey through Scorpio, you’ll be focusing mainly on getting your shared resources, assets, and obligations in order. As the cardinal fire sign, you’re not as familiar with moving with caution. Come Friday the 13th, though, you’ll be compelled to assess your financial responsibilities slowly and deliberately, perhaps attempting to pay off debts or take on increased duties that involve a loved one. Either way, you’ll be motivated to solve problems with intention and unwavering focus.

Gemini Zodiac Signs: Consistency Is Your Main Priority

On Oct. 13, Mars will have just begun its journey through your sixth house of health, daily routines, and productivity. This transit will offer a surge in energy, prompting you to set some goals for yourself in the wellness department, as well as get more organized in your day-to-day life. Since Mars is currently traveling through Scorpio, you may feel more pressure to be consistent with your practices now than usual. This is fortunate, because it allows you to accomplish goals, but it may also cause you to hyperfixate on your rituals. Practice consistency, but try not to be too hard on yourself, Gemini. You’re only human.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs: You’ll Be MIA

Now that Mars has made its way into your 12th house of seclusion and introspection, you’ll be prompted to spend some time by yourself. During this transit, you’ll question your current habits, particularly the ones that may be working against you. Although this transit is fortunate for exercising more self-discipline, you won’t want to push yourself too hard, Sagittarius. You are the free-spirited sign of the zodiac, after all, which means you thrive the most when you give yourself the space to make mistakes and, in turn, learn from them.