Somewhere along the way, Friday the 13th got a bad rap. Though the date is actually considered lucky in numerology, it’s riddled with superstitions and alleged bad luck. Fear not, though, because the astrology of October 2023’s Friday the 13th will help you get organized and achieve your goals — and just in time for Halloween, too.

For the first time since October 2017, Friday the 13th will take place during the most spine-chilling time of the year, adding to the spooky SZN vibes. But the cosmos have something different in store for your zodiac sign besides black cats and broken mirrors.

On Oct. 13, Mars in Scorpio will form a supportive trine to Saturn retrograde in Pisces, making it easier to complete tasks, set goals, and find stability. As this transit goes exact at 0 degrees, every zodiac sign will experience emotional clarity, prompting them to make logical decisions that allow emotions to be front and center. While these two planets are considered to be the most challenging in astrology (and sworn enemies, at that), the harmonious nature of the trine aspect will bring out the more constructive qualities of these two planets and, in turn, your own abilities.

Since Mars is the faster planet and in the sign of its rulership, it has the upper hand in this transit. Saturn, however, is currently retrograde and in the mutable water sign of Pisces, which means that boundaries and limitations won’t be as much of an obstacle. The Scorpio and Pisces-ruled house in every sign’s birth chart is where the natural ability to overcome challenges will unfold. With the water element being accentuated, now is the time to trust your intuition and lead with feeling.

As odd as it may be to hear, this Friday the 13th is giving kind of immaculate vibes. Here’s how every zodiac sign will be affected:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Friday the 13th, your chart ruler, Mars, will gain some clairvoyant support from Saturn in Pisces, elongating your patience regarding money, shared resources, and responsibilities. You’re typically prone to taking quick action, Aries, but on this day, you’ll be leaning into the self-discipline you’ve been cultivating over the last few months. This stabilizing energy allows you to tackle your more serious obligations with composure, rather than impulsivity. You may have a lot on your plate, but you’ll navigate it all with ease.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

As Mars in Scorpio forms a supportive trine to Saturn in Pisces, your romantic and platonic connections will be in alignment. You may be meeting new friends through a partner, or receiving a helping hand through a friend. It’s a fortunate day for networking, Taurus, and establishing emotional connections with the people around you. Don’t be afraid to get a little vulnerable — it’ll only solidify the genuine, affectionate bonds you’re creating.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Oct. 13, you’ll experience a surge in productivity and discipline, and feel determined to make useful progress in your career. This could look like setting up a more efficient work schedule, or finally finishing up any tasks that have been overdue. Expect your accomplishments to bring you some much-needed emotional relief, Gemini, something that you may not always prioritize. The cosmos are a helpful reminder of how good it feels to take care of yourself and your work.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

This month, as Mars and Saturn link up, you’ll be motivated to prioritize spiritual self-discipline. Since Mars has been traveling through your fifth house of passions, you’ve been actively engaging in life’s pleasures, but on Oct. 13, you’ll focus more on the practices that serve a purpose in your life. Rather than chasing short-lived thrills, you’ll seek enlightenment through travel, knowledge, and understanding. It’s a fortunate time for starting a new long-term hobby or interest — anything that gets you excited about the world around you.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As Mars and Saturn join forces on Oct. 13, you’ll be motivated to get your home and family affairs in order. Since Mars has been traveling through your fourth house, you’ve been moving with intention when it comes to getting your residence up to par. On this day, you’ll make some useful improvements, especially when it comes to the boundaries and structures you’ve been attempting implement here. Whether a relationship with a family member is changing, or you’re gaining more control over your natural habitat, the cosmos will bring you some relief behind closed doors.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Oct. 13, you’ll engage in productive conversations with the people around you, as Mars forms a supportive trine to Saturn in Pisces. You’ll be feeling compelled to share important details with your loved ones, allowing for increased emotional connections and support. You tend to be pretty selective with the information you share, but on this day, you’ll feel the need to be a little more vulnerable. Pay attention to how your relationships benefit from your newfound transparency, Virgo. It’s bringing you closer to the people you care about.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

You’ll implement increased levels of structure and discipline in your daily habits and routines as Mars trines Saturn in Pisces on Oct. 13. On this day, your money and resources are providing you with an increased level of productivity, allowing you to put your funds to good use. If you’ve been looking to make some upgrades in your life, the cosmos will support your desire to do so. Whether you’re investing in a new wellness plan or paying off a burden that’s been weighing on you, this planetary alignment is on your side.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Oct. 13, Mars, your chart ruler, will be receiving support from Saturn in Pisces, supporting and solidifying your creative pursuits and hobbies. With Mars currently traveling through your first house of self-expression, you’ve been feeling incredibly capable and determined to succeed. Now, as Saturn links up with Mars, you’ll be able to make noticeable progress in your efforts, particularly the ones that bring you joy. Accomplishing your goals doesn’t have to be painful, Scorpio. It should feel good, and this energy affirms that.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

As Friday the 13th’s transits unfold, you’ll be making strides in your home and private affairs, increasing productivity and success behinds closed doors. While the day’s progress may be subtle, you current perspectives and frame of mind are helping you improve your living environment. Whether you’re resolving issues between you and a family member, or settling in to a new living environment, you’ll feel satisfied with your accomplishments.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Oct. 13, Mars will form a supportive trine with Saturn, your chart ruler, motivating you to establish reliable, trustworthy friendships and alliances. With Mars currently transiting your 11th house of networks and social groups, you’ve been developing relationships that have lasting power. As this transit goes exact, you’ll share your thoughts and feelings with those in your community, solidifying these bonds.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

As Mars and Saturn, your chart ruler, align on Oct. 13, you’ll be experiencing more stability and refinement in your career, professional life, and money matters. As a Saturnian, you’re always prioritize self-discipline, but it’ll be easier to get things under control on this day, especially when it comes to your resources. You could be getting a raise, or implementing a budget that better supports your spending habits, offering a well-deserved peace of mind.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On this year’s Friday the 13th, Mars will form a trine to Saturn in your first house of self-expression, amplifying your desire for increased knowledge and wisdom. You’ll feel inclined to do something out of the ordinary, like take a trip or try out a new holistic practice. The motivation to broaden your horizons is impacting your identity in major ways these days, and the increase in self-discipline will allow you to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.