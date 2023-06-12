Has reality been hitting a little too hard for you lately? If the answer is yes, feel free to blame Daddy Saturn. The planet of restrictions, boundaries, and structures has been swimming through Pisces since March 7, encouraging everyone to take off their rose-colored glasses and embrace the truth, even if it’s ugly. The Pisces-ruled house in your birth chart is where idealism and wishful thinking tend to flourish, but since Saturn’s arrival, you’ve likely been noticing that things have become a lot less ideal in this area. But, despite it feeling like the planet of karma is only here to spoil the fun, there’s a very valuable lesson to be learned from this transit. In fact, as Saturn retrograde 2023 kicks off in Pisces for the first time in about 30 years, you’ll be called to reexamine the ways you’ve been asserting a stronger sense of stability.

When Will Saturn Retrograde In 2023?

On June 17, Saturn’s journey through Pisces will begin to slow down tremendously as the outer planet retraces its steps through the sign of dreams, ideals, and spiritual enlightenment. From then until Nov. 4, every zodiac sign will witness the strictness of Saturn begin to soften. Although this is bound to offer some temporary relief to your Pisces-ruled house, the lack of structure experienced here could either allow you to redefine your hopes and wishes, or allow them to slip through your fingers altogether. Since retrogrades are a time when a planet isn’t moving at its normal velocity, its significations tend to wane; in a sign as changeable as Pisces, this may cause confusion, deception, or overall uncertainty. This may be a time when you feel unusually gullible too, so be wary of anything that seems too good to be true (because it probably is).

Here’s what each of the 12 signs can expect during Saturn retrograde 2023:

Aries (March 20 - April 20): You’ll Reexamine Your Subconscious Patterns

As Saturn stations retrograde in your 12th house this month, you’ll be called to reevaluate any habits or tendencies that have been setting you back. While you’re the go-getter of the zodiac, you sometimes struggle with allowing yourself to dream bigger, Aries. Consider what’s been preventing you from thinking outside of the box during this retrograde: Is it a lack of self-belief, or a lack of discipline? Actualizing your desires starts with trusting your vision, even if the path ahead seems laborious.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Responsibilities In Friendships Will Shift

On June 17, Saturn will station retrograde in Pisces, loosening some of the boundaries and limitations you’ve been implementing here. While the last couple months has allowed you to draw some necessary lines regarding how much you’re willing to do for others, this retrograde is testing some of these limits. So much so, that you may find it difficult deciding where to draw the line between you and other people. You may also find yourself refining some of your connections now so that they’re healthier and more aligned with your idea vision of community and companionship.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21): You’ll Restructure Your Career

This month, Saturn will station retrograde in your 10th house of career, bringing a period of reflection forward regarding what you do for a living. You may be reconsidering some of the dreams and aspirations you’ve had for yourself in this area, or changing professions altogether. Since March, you’ve been craving a stronger sense of stability in your vocation, and during this retrograde, you’ll be thinking about how you can establish this. How can you set yourself up for the success you’ve always dreamed of? Now is the time to envision what this looks like.

Cancer (June 20 - July 22): Your Belief Systems Will Be In Question

As Saturn stations retrograde, you’ll be reevaluating what it is that you believe in. Over the last few months, you’ve been getting more serious about your studies, perspectives, and beliefs, and as this retrograde unfolds, you’ll be taking a closer look at where you’ve been overly idealistic in this area. While you’re someone that likes to keep an open mind, it’s important to clearly know where you stand on certain things, and this retrograde is an opportunity to figure out exactly what that is. Allow yourself to explore different outlooks as much as you need. You don’t have to have it all figured out right now.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21): You’ll Revise Your Obligations

During Saturn retrograde, you’ll be invited to review and revise any agreements you’ve signed up for that feel deceptive, confusing, or unrealistic, particularly when it comes to shared resources and entanglements with others. If you’ve found yourself in over your head when it comes to debt, finances, or other responsibilities you may have taken on, now may be the time to cut some of them loose, Leo. You’ll come to find that some burdens ultimately aren’t worth your efforts, and that’s OK. It’s important to know when to say no.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 21): Your Romantic Relationships Will Be A Focus

On June 17, Saturn will station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships, prompting you to reconsider the personal boundaries you’ve been setting in your relationships. Are you currently comfortable with the level of responsibility you’ve been taking on in this dynamic? If not, you’ll now be considering where you want to draw the line. You may also find yourself considering the long-term potential of a romantic relationship now, but it may be a challenge seeing things clearly in this area until Nov. 4.

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 21): Your Habits Will Be Restructured

This month, how you exercise discipline in your routines, wellness, and daily rituals will be a focus, as Saturn stations retrograde in Pisces. Since March, you’ve been attempting to implement more structure in this area, but you’ll now be revising the ways that you handle your duties. If you’ve been setting unrealistic expectations for yourself, now is the time to loosen your grip, Libra. Just not too much, Libra, you don’t want to lose any progress you’ve made.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22): Your Creative Limits Will Be Eliminated

As Saturn stations retrograde this month, the boundaries and limitations you’ve been noticing in your creative pursuits and pleasure-seeking activities will begin to wane. While the increased level of responsibility has allowed you to take some of your passions more seriously, the retrograde is allowing you to enjoy yourself with less restrictions. If you’ve been feeling creatively blocked, expect this weight to be lifted for the time being.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Your Household Duties Will Decrease

This month, Saturn will station retrograde in your fourth house of home and family, lessening some of the responsibilities you’ve taken on in this area since March. As the free-spirited sign of the zodiac, you seek plenty of liberation and expansion in your private world, but as of late, duties and obligations here have likely increased. This retrograde is an opportunity to reevaluate some of the work you may have signed up for here, and lighten your load if need be.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19): You’ll Redefine Your Ideas

On June 17, your chart ruler (aka Saturn) will be stationing retrograde, prompting you to review some of the current thoughts and opinions you have. You’ve been seeking new ways to actualize some of your ideas since March, and the retrograde is an opportunity to dream a little bigger. If the confines of Saturn have been making it difficult to be imaginative, expect some of these mental blockages to soften now.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21): Your Relationship With Money Is Changing

As Saturn, your chart ruler, stations retrograde this month, you’ll be taking another look at some of the boundaries and limitations you’ve been implementing in your finances. In recent months, you’ve been more mindful of how you spend your time, money, and energy, and as this retrograde unfolds, you’ll be taking another look at how you maintain these things. If you’ve been overly strict with how you enjoy the fruits of your labor, now is a time to loosen your grip a bit. However, it may also be a time to consider what some of your long-term goals are in this area.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20): You May Experience An Identity Shift

On June 17, Saturn will station retrograde in your first house of personal identity and individuality, inviting you to reflect on how you share yourself with the world around you. Since March, Saturn’s presence in your sign has added an increased sense of responsibility and commitment, causing you to be more deliberate about how you show up. As this retrograde unfolds, you’ll be revising some of these efforts so that they align with your desire for true, unfiltered liberation.