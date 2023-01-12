Halloween might be long gone, but the second Friday of 2023 is bringing some eerie vibes. As the first Friday the 13th of the new year, some might say it’s a good omen to get it over with sooner rather than later, but three zodiac signs in particular may not see it that way. With Mars retrograde in Gemini finally ending on Jan. 12, every sign will have a lot to say — but with Mercury still retrograde, thoughts, perspectives, and ideas may not be well received just yet. While the astrology of this day doesn’t appear to be an immediate threat, the chaos surrounding Mercury and Mars is bound to mark an inauspicious Friday the 13th for three signs.

On Jan. 13, Mars will finally be moving direct through the cosmos after retrograding in the mutable, air sign of Gemini. This transit has caused delays when it comes to addressing conflict, engaging in healthy discourse, and using your words constructively since Oct. 30. While Mars stationing direct may seem like a moment of relief, the planet will begin to pick up speed for the first time in two and a half months, bringing a sudden boost in action and energy to every sign. Since Mars rules over commotion and disturbance, Aries, Gemini and Scorpio will be slightly more prone to mishaps on this day, because of where Mars is stationing in each of their individual charts.

Here’s how Aries, Gemini, and Scorpio will be impacted by Friday the 13th’s astrology:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries: Communication Will Be Brutally Honest

On Friday the 13th, your chart ruler, Mars, will finally be moving forward in your third house of communication, after a long period of stagnancy. With a newfound surge in energy, you’ll be eager to speak your mind, but it won’t come without potential conflicts. Since Mars is now direct and picking up speed, how you communicate is likely to pack a punch. It’s important to be mindful of your words today, Aries.

Gemini: You’ll Be Eager To Take Sudden Action

Get ready for your energy to finally be restored, Gemini, as Mars stations direct in your first house of self. With increased levels of vitality comes an even busier calendar, and it’s be important to be mindful of impulsive decision making. This is definitely an energy that leads to Friday the 13th tattoos, so if you plan on getting some new ink today, be sure that you’re completely satisfied with the design before proceeding. As someone prone to changing their mind at the drop of a hat, you’ll want to make sure you’re thinking spontaneous decisions through — especially today.

Scorpio: You’ll Be Prompted To Lend A Helping Hand

During Friday the 13th, you’ll be eager to offer a listening ear to your loved ones, as Mars finally stations direct in your eighth house. Since Oct. 30, you’ve been much more selective about who you offer support to, and while this has allowed you to reconfigure your boundaries, Friday the 13th is the first day they’ll officially be put to the test. Be mindful of jumping into responsibilities without considering how they may affect you, Scorpio. You don’t want to end up feeling resentful in the end.