In true Gemini fashion, the vibes of this zodiac sign’s season have been unpredictable AF. True, there’s been no shortage of dull moments, but there’s been so many new ideas clouding everyone’s minds since the sun shifted into this mutable air sign, it can be hard to concentrate. But as the upcoming full moon prepares to unfold, everyone will be motivated to quench their third for knowledge and wisdom in major ways. The four zodiac signs most affected by the June 2023 Strawberry Moon may even find themselves much more open-minded during this time.

Taking place in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius, June’s full Strawberry Moon will illuminate the desire for truth and enlightenment. While Gemini season has stirred up plenty of internal questions, it’s possible that you haven’t yet discovered the answers to these inquiries yet. Fortunately, Sagittarius is a sign all about uncovering what’s accurate. For the ones who share a mutable modality, they couldn’t be more interested in knowing the facts, due to their shared quest for insight.

What’s A Strawberry Moon?

On June 3 at 11:41 p.m. EST, the 2023 Strawberry Moon will take place. June’s full moon gets this nickname due to this month being the most fortunate time for harvesting strawberries. However, if you’re not a huge strawberry person, not to worry — the final full moon of the spring is also a fortunate time for picking other berries as well. This is the main reason why this full moon is also commonly referred to as a “Berries Ripen Moon.”

imageBROKER/Daniel Meissner/imageBROKER/Getty Images

Here’s how mutable signs will be impacted by June’s Strawberry Moon:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

On June 3, the full moon in Sagittarius will illuminate your seventh house of romantic relationships, highlighting the knowledge and wisdom that others share with you. As the Mercury-ruled air sign of the zodiac, you tend to connect best with those who have stories to tell, and on this day, expect your loved ones to be enlightening you in major ways. This may also be a time to broaden your horizons in your love life, so don’t be afraid to think big. The possibilities for you and that special someone are endless, and it’s OK to be excited about what the future holds.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 20 - Sept. 21)

This month, the Strawberry Moon is highlighting your desire to expand your home and private life in monumental ways. While you tend to be someone who prioritizes the smallest details, this lunation is encouraging you to consider the potential of what your environment could look like. Regardless of how irrational it may seem, Virgo, the sky is the limit. Home can be anywhere or anything; you don’t have to limit yourself. Consider moving to another country, or going on a long road trip. Anything that gets you out of your typical routine.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re the main character this month, Sagittarius, as the full moon illuminates your first house of self-expression. As someone who’s constantly seeking out adventure, you’ll be invited to embrace the most spontaneous parts of yourself today. While Gemini season has placed a much-needed spotlight on your relationships with others, this month’s lunation is all about centering your desire for freedom and true liberation. Take yourself on a spontaneous trip, or do a deep dive into a study that’s been piquing your interest. Today is all about you and your interests, so feel free to go all out.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 18 - March 20)

On June 3, you’ll be invited to embrace the desire for liberation in your career and professional world as the full moon unfolds. As a Jupiter-ruled sign, you’re always seeking continuous growth and expansion — and when it comes to your work and vocation, it’s no different. If you’ve been feeling stagnant or unmotivated, now is the time to consider how you can open yourself up to bigger and better opportunities at work. Take on a risky project, or boldly advocate for a cause you believe in — anything that allows you to live out your truth for the world to see.