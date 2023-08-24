If you’ve been feeling more jittery than usual, don’t worry, you don’t have to blame it on your caffeine dependency (this time). Instead, feel free to blame Virgo season. This time of year is notorious for keeping everyone booked and busy with efforts to get more organized, but as productive as this time can be, it’s also widely known for increasing stress levels. A disorderly closet is enough to send anyone spiraling these days, and not to mention Mercury and Venus retrograde has made it nearly impossible to translate thoughts into coherent plans. To make matters more baffling, the upcoming 2023 super blue moon is actually encouraging everyone to let go of the urge to aim for perfection, and instead, embrace all things abstract and impractical. While this idealistic energy is inviting everyone to feed their delusions, there are four zodiac signs that will feel most receptive to the super blue moon vibes.

As the super blue moon unfolds, it’ll take place in the mutable water sign of Pisces. This sign prioritizes all things intangible and irrational; the parts of the human existence that can’t always be explained. In fact, Mercury is considered to be in its detriment in this sign for this very reason. While it can be challenging to articulate the dreams and visions you have for yourself, it doesn’t make them any less valid, and the upcoming full moon is bringing them to light in major ways, especially for the four mutable signs of the zodiac. Since change and adaptation is what they naturally excel at, this lunation will be the most impactful for them. While everyone else may not be able to go with the flow as easily, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces individuals will have a much easier time.

On Aug. 30 at 9:35 p.m. EST, the 2023 super blue moon will unfold. A supermoon happens when the moon reaches her closest point to Earth, making la luna appear brighter and larger than usual. Supermoons happen about three to four times every year, and *most* of the time, they are full moons. In fact, the full moon that took place back in July was also a supermoon.

Blue moons are actually even rarer than supermoons, which is where the phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from. In this instance, they happen when there are two full moons in one calendar month. While the moon won’t actually be blue, it’s pretty uncommon for a full moon to be super and blue. The last time a super blue moon took place was December 2009, and it won’t happen again until August 2032.

Here’s how Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces will be impacted by this *very* rare lunation:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

Your career will be a main priority during the full moon on Aug. 30, Gemini. As this lunation unfolds, you’ll be embracing bigger and better ideals in your professional world, inviting you to get creative when it comes to these pursuits. Since your chart ruler, Mercury, is still currently retrograde in Virgo, you may be feeling unsure about your current ideas, but on this day, you’ll gain new perspective around the hopes and dreams you have for your reputation.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

On Aug. 30, the full moon in Pisces will illuminate your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships. This lunation is shifting your focus to your connections with others, Virgo — specifically the hopes and dreams you have for your these bonds. Because Mercury, your chart ruler, is currently retrograde, it may be difficult to gain the clarity you typically prioritize. Now is the time to release the expectation for perfection, exercise your faith, and trust the dynamics you’ve created with other people.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 21 - Dec. 22)

Your home and family life will be the main focus during the full moon in Pisces. On this day, you’ll be prioritizing possibilities you may not have considered for your environment and domestic life. You may be considering a change in residence, or a shift in your family dynamic could be taking place. As the fellow Jupiter-ruled sign of the zodiac, it’s easy for you to see the bigger picture, and on this day, you’ll really be able to lean into your optimistic abilities in your private world.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 22 - March 20)

You’re the main character during the full moon in your first house, Pisces. This lunation is illuminating the parts of yourself that you identify with the most, inviting you to prioritize the vision you have for your life. While the current Mercury retrograde may be muddling some of the particulars, you’ve never struggled when it comes to thinking bigger. Prioritize your own dreams today, Pisces, regardless of how they may sound to others. It’s your world, and everyone else is just living it.