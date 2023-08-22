Now that it’s Virgo season, reality’s been hitting a little too hard. (Anyone else’s to-do list triple overnight? Gah.) To make matters even more stressful, Mercury, Virgo’s planetary ruler, just stationed retrograde, jumbling up details and information, making it difficult to solve problems and exchange important instructions. Usually, this time of year is an opportunity for everyone to get the responsibilities they let pile up during Leo season in order, but with the planet of communication reversing through the cosmos, it won’t be as easy to make immediate progress. Fortunately, as the *second* full moon of the month prepares to illuminate the sky, you’ll get a much-needed break from your Virgo season worries. The August 2023 super blue moon is not only realigning you with the bigger picture, but it’s encouraging every zodiac sign to look beyond the half-completed duties that are right in front of them, and toward your future dreams and ideals.

Before the month ends, the upcoming full moon will reach its peak in the mutable water sign of Pisces. As the Jupiter-ruled sign of the zodiac, this full moon is centering your emotional desire to go beyond the rules and confines of Virgo season. If you’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of facts and harsh realities of your current environment, this full moon aims to liberate you from what’s been weighing you down. This doesn’t mean you’ll be abandoning your responsibilities altogether, though. It simply means that you’ll be less concerned with the particulars and more on a broader view.

On Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. EST, the super blue moon will illuminate the sky. Supermoons are annual lunar events, occurring approximately three to four times every year. A supermoon is about 7 percent larger than an average full moon, which is where the name derives from. To the bare eye, supermoons can appear larger and brighter than average, but their impact on your physical body and mood is no different than a regular full moon.

A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in the same calendar month (but sadly, the moon won’t actually be blue). They are considered to be somewhat rare lunations, which is where the term “once in a blue moon” comes from. In fact, blue moons only come around once every two to three years.

This moon is extra rare because it’s both super and blue. The last super blue moon was in December 2009; the one following this year’s won’t be until August 2032.

Here’s how every zodiac sign will be impacted by the rare 2023 super blue moon:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20-April 19)

On Aug. 30, the full moon will shed light on your desire to retreat and withdraw from the public eye. Although you tend to be a pretty active person, this lunation is encouraging you to spend less time on the go, and more time recharging your imaginative batteries. If you’ve been feeling burnt out, now is a good time to shift your focus towards things that don’t require much physical activity, like journaling or daydreaming.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19-May 20)

During the Pisces full moon, your hopes and dreams for your friendships and community will be spotlighted. You may find yourself collaborating with someone that inspires you, or you may be considering what your ideal tribe looks like. This is a fortunate time for networking, Taurus, so be sure to put yourself out there. The connections you create now are incredibly optimistic, and could offer you long-term support and camaraderie in the long-run.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20-June 21)

On Aug. 30, the full moon in Pisces will illuminate your 10th house of career and public image, bringing some of your hopes and wishes for your profession to the forefront. You tend to dream big when it comes to your reputation, and on this day, it’ll be easier to envision where your work could potentially take you. This lunation could signify a promotion, or an opportunity to showcase your talents to the masses.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22)

This month, your current belief systems and philosophies will be illuminated as the Pisces full moon unfolds. During this lunation, you’re being encouraged to broaden your perspectives, especially if you’ve been weighed down by the stresses of your daily life. This is a fortunate time for travel or doing something out of the ordinary, Cancer, so don’t hesitate to switch things up.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22-Aug. 21)

On Aug. 30, the Pisces full moon sheds light on your boundaries and obligations you currently share with others. You may be paying off a debt that’s been looming over you, or adjusting your proximity to other people and their financial responsibilities. You may also be considering the possibilities that your resources are creating for you now, that you may have been unable to see before. Any endings that happen now are likely a blessing in disguise, Leo, so don’t be afraid to embrace any changes.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21-Sept. 22)

As the Pisces full moon unfolds, your romantic relationships and partnerships will be your primary focus. While you tend to be a pretty logical person, this lunation is inviting you to embrace the possibilities your connections are offering now. Try not to limit your thinking when it comes to love now, Virgo, it’ll benefit you to remain open-minded and trust the dynamics you’ve cultivate with others.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

On Aug. 30, the full moon will shift your focus to your current habits, routines, and rituals. You’ll be seeking plenty of fluidity in your day to day routine now, inviting you to make some changes that support your ultimate dreams and ideals for this area of your life. Now may not be the time to implement rigid regimens, but instead, accept the flexibility you need in your daily life in order to function at your best.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21-Nov. 22)

Your imagination will be running wild during the Pisces full moon, Scorpio, making it a fortunate time for visualizing the ways you can indulge in life’s pleasures. You could reaching a turning point in a romantic affair, or bringing creative project to completion. Either way, today’s full moon is all about what’s possible when you prioritize pleasure, so you’re bound to be left feeling inspired.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 20)

On Aug. 30, the Pisces full moon will shed light on your fourth house of home and family, bringing your ideals for your private world to light. While this may not be a particularly active time for you, you’ll be spending plenty of time imagining what your ideal lifestyle looks like in your natural habitat. You may feel the need to relocate, or make changes in your residence that better align with your dreams for your private life.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 20-Jan. 21)

You’ll be leaning into your imagination during the Pisces full moon on Aug. 30. Now is the time to express your thoughts and ideas, Capricorn, even if the details aren’t fully ironed out yet. You’ve always been a visionary, but today you’ll be feeling unusually hopeful for what you have yet to learn and understand about the world. Thing big today, and allow your imagination to guide you. Inspiration will be in surplus on this day.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 21-Feb. 20)

On Aug. 30, the full moon brings illuminates your current finances and resources. On this day, you’ll be considering the possibilities that your assets can offer you, while imagining the ways you can make the most of what’s currently in your possession. While the specifics may still be in the air, now is a fortunate time for dreaming up ways of enjoying the fruits of your labor.