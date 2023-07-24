Leo season is a time for many things (think bolder hair choices and lots of glitter), but most notably, it’s a time for wearing less, going out more, and stepping into the role as the main character. Taking place at the height of summertime, the sun traveling through its home sign inspires expressing yourself in a way that you may not always have the courage to do during any other time of year. However, with your newfound sense of self-esteem can also come unpopular opinions from the outside world. Since Venus is currently retrograde in Leo, it’s been easier to ruffle feathers by simply being your most authentic self. Luckily, as the upcoming full moon prepares to light up the sky, you’ll be far less concerned with who doesn’t agree with the ways you share yourself with the world. In fact, every zodiac sign will feel free to express their personal truths without holding back during the August 2023 Super Sturgeon Moon, so if you’ve been looking for some liberation from the beliefs of others, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s right around the corner.

Taking place on Aug. 1, the full moon will take place in the fixed air sign of Aquarius. This Saturn-ruled sign’s primary concern is all about expressing original thoughts and ideas, despite how unpopular they may be (and who may disagree). This lunation will place emphasis on every sign’s desire to distinguish themselves from the views of the collective, and instead establish a unique sense of individuality that may not always be well-received. With Venus currently retrograde, now couldn’t be a better time to remove any filters that have been diluting your truest, most authentic way of expressing yourself.

CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty Images

August’s full moon is considered to be a supermoon, which is an event that takes place three to four times each year. A supermoon is about 7% larger than a typical full moon, which can make it appear bigger and brighter than average. While the size of this lunation is impressive, it won’t have more of an impact on your mood than usual, so need to worry. Just make sure you have a camera handy.

What’s A Sturgeon Moon?

On Aug. 1 at 2:31 p.m. EST, the Super Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius will take place. Sturgeon Moons happen every August, marking a period when sturgeons are most commonly caught specifically in the Great Lakes, hence the fishy nickname. August’s full moon is also commonly referred to as a Harvest moon, Corn moon, and Ricing moon.

Here’s how every sign can expect to be impacted by the 2023 Super Sturgeon Moon:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 19)

On Aug. 1, your social life will be highlighted as the full moon in Aquarius dazzles the sky. As the trailblazer of the zodiac, you’re used to taking the lead, especially when it comes to expressing your unpopular opinions — and this comes out the most when you’re around people who share similar views. On this day, you’ll be feeling more inclined to embrace community, rather than venture out independently, so feel free to speak your mind to your peers loudly and proudly now, Aries.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 20)

You career and professional endeavors will be a focal point this month, as the full moon lights up your 10th house. You’re someone who’s always looking to use your public platform as a way to voice your outlooks, Taurus, and on today, all eyes (and ears) are bound to be soaking up your every word. Use this time to bring awareness to the things that matter to you, even if these topics are controversial or often overlooked.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

On Aug. 1, the full moon will shed light on the ways you embrace views and beliefs that are innovative and untraditional. As a fellow air sign, this is a fortunate lunation for speaking your mind, Gemini, especially regarding topics that you feel aren’t talked about enough. This could also mark the beginning or end of a study or course you’ve been taking, and any knowledge you receive now could also be the missing piece you’ve been waiting on. Consider this a major aha moment.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Your shared resources, debts, and personal boundaries will be highlighted on Aug. 1, as the full moon sheds light on eighth house matters. This lunation may reveal some important information regarding your finances, particularly around the resources you’ve been seeking from an external source. You may also be inclined to assess the boundaries currently in place between you and another person, but expect this to be a contemplative period, more than anything else. If you’ve been too accessible recently, you may be thinking more about how to protect your energy.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 21)

On Aug. 1, your romantic relationships will be the main focus, as the full moon takes place. Since your season began, your primary focus has been on expressing yourself to the fullest, but on this day, you’ll be considering how your romantic partnerships support your need for freedom and autonomy. You appreciate people who don’t dim your light, but still make you feel seen and heard — and today’s full moon is highlighting the people in your life that allow you to be your most authentic self.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You’ll be prioritizing your current habits and rituals on Aug. 1, as the full moon unfolds in your sixth house. You’re a creature of habit, Virgo, but you’re always thinking about innovative ways to rejuvenate your daily practices. On this day, you’ll be filled to the brim with ideas on how to not only be productive, but to feel mentally stimulated by the routines you maintain. It’s a good day for switching things up if things have become a little too predictable.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

During the August full moon, you’ll be considering the ways you can branch out in your creative hobbies and passions. It’s a fortunate day for planning a fun activity, particularly anything that challenges you to think outside the box. It’s a good day to surround yourself with people who inspire you to change your perspective and try new things, or to take up an interest that allows you to be your truest, authentic self.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

You’ll be considering re-vamping your home on Aug. 1, as the Aquarius full moon takes place in your fourth house. Though you’re someone who tends make calculated decisions, you’ll be considering the ways you can incorporate more freedom into your private world as the full moon takes place today. You may not be ready to make any major changes yet, but the ways you can create a more authentic, innovative world for yourself behind closed doors will be the main focus.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

Your current thoughts and ideas will be highlighted during the Aquarius full moon, inviting you to speak your mind to anyone open-minded enough to listen. You’ve always been quick to enlighten others with your perspectives, and today marks a pivotal moment for you when it comes to sharing information. Despite how uncommon some of your beliefs may be, they still resonate with people — so don’t hesitate to share them today. Who knows, you may find that more people agree with you than you thought.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 20 - Jan. 21)

Your money and resources will be a main priority during the Aquarius full moon on Aug. 1. While you approach many things from a traditional perspective, you like to manage your finances in a way that’s advanced and innovative – and this full moon is a good time to think outside the box in this department. While you may not be making any major changes just yet, you’re considering the ways you can switch up how you make use of your possessions.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 21 - Feb. 20)

As the full moon unfolds in your first house of self-expression on Aug. 1, you’ll be called to acknowledge your need to blaze your own trail. While this can sometimes be an isolating journey, you’d much rather be true to yourself than follow the crowd — and today’s an opportunity to veer off into your own lane through pursuing your own interests and beliefs. Focus on yourself today, Aquarius, even if that means distancing yourself from the crowd for a bit. It’s imperative that you give yourself plenty of space to form opinions that aren’t shaped by the collective.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

You’ll be focusing on the ways you recharge your batteries on Aug. 1, as the Aquarius full moon takes place. Now is a time to keep a low profile, Pisces, but this doesn’t mean you’ll be completely inactive. Actually, you may be feeling pretty mentally energetic today, making this a fortunate time for journaling, reading, or research. However, you may not be feeling eager to share your current ideas with the outside world just yet, so be sure to allow yourself plenty of space for contemplation and introspection in the privacy of your own company.