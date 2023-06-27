How many comfort movies have you watched in recent days? If your answer is too many to count, that’s Cancer season for you. The sun’s journey through the cardinal water sign since June 21 has been inviting you to recognize what your emotional needs are, and how to actively meet them (regardless of how temporary they may be). However, as the July 2023 Super Buck Moon prepares to light up the sky, every sign’s ability to make rational, realistic decisions will be majorly affected. So, if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the constant ebb and flow of your feelings, logic’s here to take over.

Taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn, this year’s Super Buck Moon will illuminate the need for structure, self-discipline, and productivity. Cancer season’s been a reminder of how listening to your gut can allow you to effectively meet your emotional needs, but July’s upcoming lunation will shed light on the ways security can also be fulfilling. Going with your immediate instinct can make it difficult to maintain long-term stability, which is the ultimate goal right now. Fortunately, every sign will be prioritizing their intentions with a clear head as the full moon takes place.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

July’s upcoming full moon is considered to be a supermoon. When the moon is at its closest orbit around Earth, it appears larger than average, hence the “super” nickname. Supermoons take place roughly three to five times annually, making them almost as rare as eclipses.

What Is A Buck Moon?

Buck Moons take place every July, marking the first full moon after the summer solstice. The nickname “Buck Moon” comes from the male deer who shed their old antlers during this time of year, so that stronger, more resilient ones can grow in their place. Fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the sky, because this year’s Super Buck Moon will take place on July 3, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST, just in time for Independence Day.

Here’s how every sign will be affected by July 2023’s Super Buck Moon:

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 20)

Your career and professional endeavors will be front and center on July 3, Aries, as the Capricorn full moon unfolds. You’re the go-getter of the zodiac, especially when it comes to your vocation, and as the full moon lights up your 10th house, you’ll see some of your hard work in this area finally start to pay off. This could be a time to showcase a project you’ve been working tirelessly on, or it could indicate an important revelation about your future goals for your work. Either way, you’ll be eager to roll up your sleeves and get busy.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 21)

On July 3, the full moon will shed light on your current philosophies and beliefs. If you’ve been feeling the urge to buckle down with some of your studies or educational pursuits, now is a fortunate time to do so. You thrive the most when you feel stabilized and grounded by your philosophies, so if Cancer season has been clouding your logic, you can expect to gain some clarity in this area now, Taurus.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

Your shared resources, private affairs and finances will be met with increased structure and refinement on July 3, as the full moon takes place in your eighth house. You seek plenty of long-term security in your financial affairs, and as a result, this full moon is a moment to acknowledge where you may need to increase discipline in this area, Gemini. If you’ve already been working hard to pay down debt, consider this lunation a symbol of all you’ve accomplished so far.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 21)

On July 3, your desire for structure and stability in your romantic partnerships will be a main priority. While it’s easy for you adapt and adjust to your ever-changing emotions, your connections with others must have a strong sense of security in order for you to feel comfortable. This full moon is an opportunity to consider how reliable some of the partnerships you’re engaging in currently are – and could mark an a-ha moment about how to proceed with a certain someone, Cancer. No more confusion.

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 21 - Aug. 22)

Your habits and routines will be your focus on July 3, as the full moon takes place in your sixth house. As a creature of habit, you tend to feel most accomplished when you’re sticking to some sort of structure in your daily life, and this lunation is bringing the urge for refinement in this area. It may be time to make some adjustments to your productive efforts, or a moment to rest and recharge your body after a long week. While you’ll be feeling eager to get started, try to pace yourself today, Leo. You don’t want to exhaust yourself before the real work has begun.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

You’ll be prioritizing pleasure and satisfaction on July 3, as the full moon illuminates the sky. While you’re typically eager to be productive and efficient, this lunation is a time for you to focus more on pleasure and fun. Since this lunation is in a fellow earth sign, you’ll still be feeling the urge to make yourself useful in these endeavors, but it’s still important to center joy and fulfillment today, Virgo. Whether it’s going on a date or attending a cooking class, you’ll be feeling the urge to lean more into things that feel good now.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

Important responsibilities in your home and family life will be emphasized this month, during the July full moon. You may be called to do a favor for a family member, or clean out your garage, anything that puts you to work. The long-term plans you have in store for your household are being highlighted now, and the reminder will allow you to refocus on the goal you’re currently working towards.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 22 - Nov. 21)

On July 3, solidifying important details and information will be your top priority as the full moon occurs in your third house. Your desire for more knowledge and insight has been ongoing, and today is when you’re bound to have an a-ha moment. If you’re reaching the end of a workshop or course, this full moon could be an indicator that you’ve completed your studies. This may also be a time for embracing what you don’t yet know, and still have to learn. Try to stay optimistic, though. You know more than anyone that these things take time.

Olena Ruban/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Organizing your finances will be a top priority during the full moon on July 3. While you’re someone who seeks plenty of freedom and continuous change, your money and resources are where you like to keep things stable. This may be a day where you’re securing a necessary purchase, or re-adjusting your budget, but however you choose to use this energy, just make sure that you’re allowing yourself to enjoy the fruits of your labor, Sagittarius.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 20 - Jan. 19)

On July 3, the full moon will take place in your first house of self-expression, shedding light on how you express your desire for structure, refinement, and productivity. If you’ve been feeling distracted by the emotional intensity of Cancer season, this full moon is bringing you back to center in a way that you can appreciate and understand. You’re learning a lot about yourself this month through other your connections with others, but today is all about your relationship with yourself.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

The full moon on July 3 is taking place in your 12th house, inviting you to withdraw, reflect, and retreat. Now’s the time to pull the curtain back on any bad habits or tendencies you’ve been participating in that are working against you, so that you can work to overcome them. While today’s energy is fortunate for being productive, it’s also a day for you to recharge your batteries, Aquarius. Use this time to reflect on some of your personal plans and goals, but don’t think you have to immediately spring into action.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

The full moon on July 3 is bringing your friendships and community into sharp focus. This could be a time to connect with new potential friends, or leave some people you’ve outgrown behind. You take your social life very seriously, and it’s important that you feel like these connections are worth your time, effort and energy. Today’s an opportunity to consider what you really need in the long-run from your community, and whether or not those needs are currently being met.