Gemini season usually spells new hobbies, ideas, and interests. After all, the mutable air sign is considered the most curious of the zodiac. As the first full moon of this social SZN unfolds, you may find yourself feeling more eager to embrace spontaneity and adventure — unless, of course, you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the June 2023 full Strawberry Moon; in which case, the idea of sudden change and surprises might not necessarily excite you.

Taking place on June 3 in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius, June’s full moon is all about thinking big and opening yourself up to new possibilities. So far, Gemini season has been a fortunate time for collecting details and useful information, so now’s the time to take what you’ve learned and apply it to your desire for continued wisdom and enlightenment. This full moon is a reminder that you have the knowledge required in order to achieve greatness, but it also requires you to take risks. Ruled by Jupiter in Taurus, this lunation wants everyone to broaden their horizons. However, for a certain trio of individuals, they will be feeling a bit more cautious about stepping into the unknown, due to their desire for security and stability.

What Is A Strawberry Moon?

June’s full moon is a special one for two reasons: It’s commonly referred to as a Strawberry Moon, due to this time of year being particularly fortunate for harvesting berries. It’s also the final full moon of the spring season, making it the marker between now and the summer solstice. So, while you’re wrapping up your springtime festivities, now is not only an ideal time for berry picking, but it’s also a time to prepare yourself for summertime energy.

John White Photos/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s how Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn will be affected by June’s Strawberry Moon:

Taurus (April 20 - May 19)

On June 3, you’ll be encouraged to consider the unknown possibilities that your shared resources and finances have to offer as the full Strawberry Moon unfolds. While you tend to be somewhat of a risk-taker when it comes to money matters, now is the time to not only acknowledge what’s possible here, but to also consider where you need to make some changes. This lunation is a fortunate time for paying off debt, or reconsidering the responsibilities you may have taken on that you’re ready to let go of. There’s no shame in changing your mind, Taurus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 20)

This month, you’ll be called to acknowledge the ways you need freedom and spontaneity in your daily habits and routines. Although you are someone who prioritizes consistency, your day to day life requires plenty of room for changes. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, your rituals tend to fluctuate with the phases of the moon — and during this full moon, you’ll be considering how you can embrace more freedom and liberation here.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 20)

You’ll be prompted to retreat and withdraw on June 3, as the full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius lights up your 12th house. As the traditional sign of the zodiac, you tend to make calculated, well though out decisions, but this month’s full moon is encouraging you to lean into your desire for independence. Now is a time for engaging in activities that free you from your comfort zone, even if they’re in private. Don’t be afraid to go MIA today, Capricorn. Adventure awaits.