If you’re a dedicated fan of Starbucks, then I bet you feel very loyal to your drink of choice. After all, everyone knows that your Starbucks order can say so much about you. Between the sugary, seasonal beverages that feel light on your tongue and the dark, heavily caffeinated drinks that cause electricity to course through your veins, you know exactly which order represents who you are. But did you know there may even be an astrological reason for your drink of choice? That’s right, each zodiac sign has a go-to Starbucks order, which might explain why you’re so obsessed with yours.

Believe it or not, your zodiac sign (or signs, I should say, since your birth chart is made up of so much more than just your sun sign) can actually say so much about your taste buds. It can even describe what appetizer you always order at a restaurant and what food you always have in your refrigerator. Aside from the fact that astrology can be a magnificent tool for self-discovery and spiritual enhancement, it can also be surprisingly accurate when it comes to the little things — like your go-to Starbucks beverage.

When your barista asks what you’ll be having, this is what your zodiac would say:

Aries: Iced Coffee

When you want your caffeine, you want it now, which is why you tend to go for a traditional (and always satisfying) iced coffee. The barista can pour it really quick, making it easy for you to head out of the café before it gets too crowded.

Taurus: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Everyone looks forward to the seasonal PSL. Its complex, autumnal flavor is loved by all, but no one appreciates it as much as you do. Your palate is simply awakened by the much anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte and you don’t care what anyone says about it.

Gemini: Vanilla Latte

You’re one of the most energized and restless zodiac signs of all, which means you don’t even need that much caffeine to get going. That’s why a vanilla latte always hits your sweet spot. It’s a lighthearted classic that matches your bubbly personality.

Cancer: Pink Drink

You’re a naturally adorable zodiac sign and you probably made your barista’s day. That’s why Pink Drink is your go-to, because it tastes sweet, looks cute, and contains an unexpected burst of of caffeine. After all, you’re full of surprises.

Leo: Caramel Frappuccino

You’re a showstopper and you love making things beautiful and dramatic. That’s why you have no problem with turning a simple coffee order into something far more extravagant. You’ll take a caramel Frappuccino with extra whipped cream, please.

Virgo: Black Dark Roast Coffee

You’ve got an itinerary set and a firm schedule to keep up with, which is why you love your faithful order of black dark roast coffee. You’ll connect to the WiFi and get work done in the corner as you continue to have the barista refill your thermos.

Libra: Cappuccino

When you arrive at your local Starbucks, you probably can’t make up your mind as you study at the menu. However, when push comes to shove, you’ll take a classic cappuccino, because you’re bougie and you know it.

Scorpio: Secret Menu Drink

You don’t want people to know what your go-to drink is, which is why you love ordering something obscure from the secret menu. When people ask you what you’re drinking, you probably keep it to yourself, which only enhances the mystery of your aura.

Sagittarius: Espresso

You’re worldly, cultured, and philosophical, which is why you always order an espresso. This tiny shot of caffeine screams “well-traveled” and you love the way you can finish your drink just in time for your next adventure to begin.

Capricorn: Red Eye

You’ve got places to go, people to see, and goals you’re not losing track of. That’s why a Red Eye is always your go-to, because it prepares you for battle. You’ve got a whole day of appointments ahead of you and you need that Red Eye to refuel.

Aquarius: White Chocolate Mocha Latte

You love being a little eccentric, which is why you tend to order something a bit offbeat. You also love surprising people, which is why everyone does a double take when you order a white chocolate mocha latte. Who knew you were so sweet?

Pisces: Iced Passion Tango Tea

Your ideal beverage is something lightly sweetened, yet herbal and refreshing. The Iced Passion Tango Tea checks all of those boxes and transports you to tropical destinations. Plus, it’s tea, which meshes beautifully with your spiritual nature.