Can I get a passion tea lemonade with half the sweetener? Most of us have a Starbucks order, and it seemingly changes with the weather. Summer is all about those iced coffees and throwing twists of vanilla into your espresso. Winter always calls for something hot, like a steaming green tea latte or peppermint-infused item off the seasonal menu. Over the years, you've perfected your order and the art of telling the barista what you want. Let's be honest: It can be a mouthful. But, do you know what your favorite fall Starbucks drinks says about you?

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is right around the corner. You can barely contain your excitement, and already have your reusable cup ready to go. One day, you'll walk in and your usual barista will give you the good news. It'll be the greatest reunion of all time, if I do say so myself.

Truth is, this coffee chain has become quite the part of your morning routine, to the point where you're very aware of any changes. You're up-to-date on the pink drink and other secret items that are on the menu. You were all over social media when Starbucks announced it'll be switching from straws to lids, and will always get behind a company that is eco-friendly. Let me tell you something you don't know, then: Your favorite fall drink says so much about you, right down to the caramel swirl. Here's the scoop.

1 Pumpkin Spice Latte Giphy The girl who loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes has probably taken some heat over the years for ordering such a "basic" drink. What people don't know about you is that you're a social butterfly, and can strike up a conversation with anyone in the room. You're the kind of girl who befriends the barista and the person behind you in line. You make long-lasting connections within minutes, and are the leader of the greatest girl crew. Sure, your friends might make fun of you (in the most loving way) for ordering this beverage, but then they'll follow in your trend-setting footsteps. Pumpkin Spice Lattes all around, please!

2 Chai Latte Giphy A chai latte can have a little bit of a kick, which says a lot about your personality if this is your go-to order. On the surface, this drink might not appear particularly adventurous. There's a solid layer of foam, and it seems effortlessly sweet. But once you start sipping, you taste all of the amazing spices — the cinnamon and clove that have been infused into the black tea. Like your favorite fall drink, you have a lot of layers, too. At first, you can be shy. But once you get close to people, you begin to open up. You show them your unique pictures from studying abroad, and tell them about your wildest dreams. They shouldn't have judged a book by its cover, huh?

3 Caramel Macchiato Caramel macchiatos are just as complex as they sound. There's the espresso, the vanilla syrup, and the light caramel drizzle. Honestly, just be thankful that someone is making this drink for you. Sometimes you'll order it over ice, and enjoy every sip of the sweetness. When fall comes around, this drink still remains your favorite thing on the menu. Like your order, though, you've got a lot of sides to your personality. Your star sign is probably Gemini, and you have a lot of friends. Sometimes, you may feel like you're always running to your next commitment. Slow down, and take a second to enjoy your delicious Starbucks.

4 Starbucks Blonde Cappuccino A Starbucks Blonde Cappuccino is cool and collected. All of the flavors have been balanced perfectly, to create a drink that's full of taste and caffeine. If this is your go-to order in the fall, then you're also pretty laid-back. You don't get caught up in the drama, and love making memories as much as possible. You always make sure you have enough time to get your Starbucks in the morning, before you have to get to campus for class or work for that important meeting. Sometimes, your friends think you're a little too chill. But, they appreciate that you're always down for an adventure and can lighten the mood with the perfect meme.

5 Hot Chocolate Giphy Having hot chocolate at least once in the fall is a must. It just makes every situation a little cozier. (As if those oversized sweaters and golden hour sunshine wasn't enough.) If this is your go-to order at Starbucks, you're no stranger to what's sweet on the menu. You're always getting something with chocolate, and it says a whole lot about your personality. You're the girl who loves to find the positive side in any situation, and don't like to get caught up in the drama. You could spill your drink and still have a smile on your face, and your friends admire you for it.

6 Triple Mocha Frappuccino A life of luxury starts with a Triple Mocha Frappuccino. This drink has whipped cream, white chocolate, and even hints of dark caramel. It's your go-to order no matter what the season may be. In the fall, it's your favorite because it complements those apple cider donuts or salty caramel apples you can get at the fair. Some would probably say you're quite the foodie, but what they don't know is that you're actually just well-traveled. In your friend group, you're the Sagittarius with a thousand stamps in your passport. Your bucket list is long, but you're also not afraid to follow your wanderlust and try something new. Keep going, OK?

7 Teavana Shaken Passion Tango Tea Lemonade If your favorite thing to order in the fall is the Teavana Shaken Passion Tango Tea Lemonade, then you're trying to make summer last as long as possible. Sure, you're excited for the cute date nights you could have at the fair, and all of the bonfires you'll have with your besties snuggled up under some blankets. But, it's just not the same as long days spent at the lake and making s'mores until midnight. Truth is, you're a romantic. You live your life through polaroid pictures, and want every moment to feel like a movie. Those summer romances and friendships you've made at summer camp are your favorite, so it's hard to look at fall with a pair of rose-colored glasses, too.