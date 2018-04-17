Adventure is out there. If you're feeling stuck in your life, odds are, you need a change in your surroundings. You've somehow found yourself settled in a place where you're not truly happy, and need to do something different to create a spark in your soul. Maybe you moved back to your hometown after college, or relocated to a city that isn't quite your vibe. Whatever your situation may be, you could take a lot of tips from the girl who likes adventure. Her life is seemingly never dull, and you're tired of having a thousand worries in this world.

For some, the comfort of home is always enough. They could spend hours hanging out on the couch, and are content with their usual routine filled with coffee and good conversation. But for others, inspiration runs out when they're in a single spot for too long. Wanderlust becomes too big to bear, and suddenly they're booking plane tickets to tropical places and exotic countries in hopes of finding something more.

Personally, I'm one of those people who's always looking for adventure. Being a Sagittarius who studied abroad means that I have a few stamps in my passport, but my travels are far from over. I understand the girl who likes adventure, and her constant craving for experience. Sometimes it's just better to follow your feet, and see where you'll go. This girl doesn't worry about these seven things, and she's much better off for it.

1 Making Plans Giphy You could make plans, or you could just go. Sure, when you're planning a big trip it's always better to book your plane tickets in advance, rather than just show up at the gate with a credit card in hand. But, the girl who likes adventure knows that sometimes the best memories are made when everyone's being spontaneous. Remember the nights when your friend called you up at 10 p.m. asking if you wanted to go to the diner before it closed, or the days when you randomly went to the brewery while you were out and about with your roommates? Looking back, those little trips hold a special place in your heart, because they didn't come with a plan. This girl never worries about sticking to a schedule.

2 Change Giphy Naturally, this girl is incredibly OK with change. She loves giving herself up to adventure, and all of the unexpected things that come with life. Maybe she missed her train in Milan and has to stay another night, or decided to move to a new city and make some new friends. She doesn't waste time trying to figure out the outcome of any scenario. She'd always rather live in the moment than try and plan for the future. Especially as a 20-something, being so carefree and comfortable with the unknown is honestly impressive. Many of us so often worry about what's next — in our careers, our personal lives, and during lunch while daydreaming about dinner. The girl who loves adventure doesn't think twice about change.

3 Fitting In Giphy The girl who likes adventure has known since high school that cliques and drama are so overrated. You could wear the trendiest outfit to every party, and people will still only remember how you made them feel. This girl doesn't worry about what other people think of her lifestyle or constant need to travel. Some would be so hesitant to take a cross-country road trip on a whim, or even study abroad. They would wait until the timing felt more right, or once they stocked up some vacation days. This girl is a free spirit that way, and will always follow her wanderlust.

4 Expectations Giphy She's just going with the flow. The girl who likes adventure doesn't worry herself with expectations. Sure, she has her standards when it comes to relationships, and crosses her fingers in certain situations. But, besides those few exceptions, she lets fate take care of the rest. Truth is, everything really does happen for a reason. The universe has quite the plan for us. We might not understand it until years down the road, but then we'll look back and see how all the puzzle pieces came together. Expectations can be good, but they also put limits on adventure and our happiness in the moment. This girl doesn't want anything holding her back.

5 Making Mistakes Giphy Making mistakes is part of living life to its fullest. You could just exist and wonder what would've happened, or you could try and see if you even fail. Sitting back and letting life pass you by never ends in a great story, though, and this girl would rather put in all the effort and possibly be wrong. Following your dreams, in particular, is quite the adventure. You're passionate about where you want to be, but have to face a lot of obstacles before you can get there. The girl who likes adventure looks at every challenge as an opportunity. Even if she fails, so what? You get back up, and just keep being human.

6 Confidence Giphy Adventuring constantly means you gain a lot of confidence in yourself. You're forced to follow your inner compass, and go with your gut. The girl who likes to adventure knows that in order to get by, this trait is key. If we're being honest, we could all take some tips from this girl when it comes to listening to our heart and being bold. It's hard to not let all of our logic take over and overthink a situation before we go to sleep. We should be a bit more blunt, and wear our feelings right on our sleeve. According to her, it's made life a whole lot better.