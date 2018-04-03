Shoutout to all the Sagittarius girls out there, this one's for you. We all have come to love our star signs. There's something about blaming our troubles on Mercury retrograde and reading our horoscopes every morning that has us appreciating astrology a little more than usual. We like to believe that the universe has it all figured out for us when we're feeling unsure, and that the way the stars align will tell us everything we need to know. But, it's not all written in the galaxy, and the Sagittarius girl wants you to know a few things, but would never quite tell you herself.

You might think of her as the one who loves to travel in your crew. She's seemingly always booking trips, or wanting to hop on a plane to a tropical place. Her wanderlust is truly like no other, but when you look beyond her daring destinations, you'll realize there's a lot more to this girl who loves a good getaway.

She's actually the one that's oh-so spontaneous. There's not an adventure you could come to her with that she would turn down. In fact, most of the time she's probably the one planning exciting ways to bond with her besties, and pushing life's limits, too.

You could follow in her footsteps and try to understand her that way, but your passport isn't always so ready like hers. So, instead, let me tell you seven things this Sagittarius girl would want you to know.

1 She's Fiercely Independent Giphy The Sagittarius girl can often come across as flakey. She'll cancel plans on her friends if something better hits the scene, and sometimes go back on her original word even when pinky promises were involved. It's not that you can't trust her, or that she's suddenly feeling oh-so moody. She's just fiercely independent, and will forever go against the crowd. Like Phoebe from Friends and her perfectly weird self, if you will. At a party, she's the one that's not there because she's listening to the live music down the street. And where traveling solo would probably scare some people, she can't wait for the day when she can see the world in only her own company. She's a fairly extroverted soul, so she never has trouble striking up a conversation with a stranger and letting her surroundings fuel her Fire sign. Just don't be offended if she leaves you out of the picture; it's so not personal.

2 She's Naturally Positive Giphy The grass is always going to be greener on the other side, but the Sagittarius girl chooses to be just that bright all the time. She's so optimistic, and sometimes she'll find herself putting too much faith in the universe and the unexpected. Out of all of your friends, she'll always be the one that's down to try the new restaurant, or squeeze in another episode of Chopped, even when there's really not the time. When you have your positive pants on, anything is truly possible. Truth is, she looks at these moments as a chance for adventure. Even when every force in the world is saying otherwise, she's bound to jump in head first and assume that everything will work out the way it should. She's a strong believer that everything happens for a reason, and that what's meant to be will always be. Life can be bitter, but she chooses to make it sweet.

3 She's Hates Waiting Around Giphy There's a few things in life you should never waste: time, money, and french fries. The Sagittarius girl for sure has her impatient side, and she's probably been fairly blunt about her hate for waiting in lines and the like at one point or another. But, what she really wants you to know is that there is a method behind her madness. This world is wide, and there's a whole lot to see and experience. This girl is on a personal trek to do everything and anything. And waiting around for life's nonsense, or giving energy to meaningless things like drama, is just not in her plan. Sure, some situations we just can't avoid — waiting in line for the DMV or for the coffee maker to heat up in the morning are inevitable. We have to learn to handle those moments with grace, as well. The Sagittarius girl just will always be quick to cut out the things in her life that are holding her back if she can.

4 She Isn't Afraid Of Change Giphy On that same note, the Sagittarius girl will always be the one to take control of her fate. She doesn't like following a crowd because she knows the road less traveled leads to a much fuller life. And she'll always have her suitcase packed and her passport ready, just in case there's an opportunity for yet another stamp. Settling down just isn't her style, and she'd rather have a bunch of different crews in a thousand different countries than have the same conversations every day. She just can't get enough of change, even if it's just waking up on the other side of the bed. Not everybody can keep up with this lifestyle, and that's totally understandable, too. Change isn't for everyone, and most people enjoy being comfortable right where they are in the world. They settle down and dream big in other ways, but this girl constantly wants more and will create it for herself when she needs it the most.

5 She Goes With Her Gut Giphy This girl doesn't have time for your details. She's probably made a pros and cons list once in her lifetime, and truly hated every second of it. Truth is, after all of her adventures, she has found that her gut always seems to know best. She's learned to listen to it when it's speaking up, and let's her core be her compass when she's constantly wandering the world. Especially when you're 20-something, people are so quick to put thoughts in your head, and try to sway your feelings a certain way. The Sagittarius girl wants to live by her own philosophy, and blocks out the rest of the nonsense just so. No matter what the situation is, going with her gut let's her stay true to herself. And that's always the best way to handle life's endless curveballs.

6 She Puts Things In Perspective Giphy Traveling the world might not be the best for your bank account, but this girl wants you to know that her trips have really only made her richer. There's something about surrounding yourself in every aspect of another culture that puts you in your place in the world. When you get outside of your comfort zone, you start to see life beyond your bubble and that there's a lot of beauty in what you used to call unknown. Being able to find this kind of perspective is so important, and this girl wants you to know that the semester she studied abroad was more than just drinking wine and jet-setting on the weekends. Our travels make us who we are, and she's found herself by letting her feet take the lead and losing everything to new experiences.