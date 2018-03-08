Can I get a caramel macchiato with extra whipped cream, please? We live in a culture that totally runs on coffee. Your morning wouldn't quite be complete without a cappuccino or your usual order from Starbucks. Even on the days when you don't really have time to make a stop, you manage to squeeze in that cup of Joe. But, caffeine isn't the only thing you're falling head over heels for — and if you're in the dating game, you know that you've been seriously daydreaming while sipping out of your mug lately. There are some things you can tell about your crush, just based off of their go-to coffee order. So, you'll want to schedule that coffee date ASAP.

Truth is, coffee dates can be a great way to break the ice. There's truly nothing like bonding over a mutual love (and let's be honest, need) for caffeine. Some couples even end up getting really into the scene, and travel around the world trying new and different brews. Nothing espressos your feeling for your new lover quite like a quality bean.

Your crush is honestly brew-tiful, and you're crossing all your fingers that the universe makes it happen and all the stars align. You just have a latte love to give, that's all. OK, enough of the puns — let's get to it. These nine things will tell you a lot about your crush just from their caffeinated drink choices — just in case you were looking for more signs in your soulmate.

1 If They Order Something Simple Giphy Your crush is totally classic and low-maintenance. A hot cup of coffee with just some milk and maybe some sugar can be found just about anywhere. If you ever surprise them with a cup, you won't have to worry about messing up their order too much. Keeping it simple and straightforward is honestly a lesson we can apply to our caffeine and our love lives. The part of your crush you might want to watch out for, though, is the side that might not be so adventurous. Sometimes having such a simple order can mean that they take life a little too seriously at times, or are scared to get out of their comfort zone. If you're trying to be a world traveler, you'll want your future bae to be willing to branch out.

2 If They Order Something Complex Giphy On the other hand, if your crush orders something on the complex side, they might be a little more high-maintenance. They have a specific order, and will know if that caramel swirl made the proper appearance on their palate. These are the people who are pros at any coffee shop, and have their sweetener count down to a science. Where they might be super exact with their caffeine experience, they're also probably really good at picking out the finer things in life. You'll surely go on some of the best and most thoughtful dates with this crush because they pay attention to all of the little, important details. They'll remember that there was one time you saw that necklace in a store window and fell in love with it — and soon enough, it'll become the most perfect present.

3 If They Order Something With Chocolate Giphy Love is most definitely in the air if your crush's go-to coffee order has something to do with chocolate. Leave it to this sweet treat to really bring the romance and passion wherever you two go. The chocolate and coffee combination is sort of unreal, but also seriously puts us on a sugar kick for the rest of the day. So, what does this truly say about your crush? Truth is, they just really like to sugarcoat life and live by the treat yo' self motto. Maybe they're a Scorpio and love a good love story, or just love to feel in sync with others because that's sometimes so special to come by. Whatever it may be, you better believe that your love life is about to get really sweet.

4 If They Order Extra Whipped Cream Giphy When it comes to feelings and matters of the heart, we should always strive to keep things light and lovely. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of whipped cream. But, it can be the best way to make your caffeinated drink extra aesthetically-pleasing. Normally if you're offered whipped cream, your order is a little complex or at least iced. But, for now, we'll focus on what this fluffy detail means when it comes to your latest dating find. Your crush is probably incredibly idealistic and lighthearted. They have a positive mindset that will continuously motivate you to be your best self — what more could you really ask for in a relationship? The downside to this is, of course, that they might avoid conflict in some way. So, when the serious conversations come up, you might need to nudge them to do some sharing.

5 If They Stick To A Shot Of Espresso Giphy If your crush sticks to a shot of espresso, they might quite possibly also be a Sagittarius. They're always in the mood for something quick, and either don't have the time or much patience to stop and smell the roses. You might want to make sure that your crush has time in their life to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee with you, or that they're willing to take life's detours when they come by. Relationships, like everything else in life, isn't always straight and narrow. On a brighter and more caffeinated note, though, your crush is probably always down for an epic adventure. (This is where that Sagittarius star sign comes in!) They don't like getting held up in the morning because there's a whole day to be lived! You'll surely make a lot of memories together.

6 If They Always Go For Something Iced Giphy At first thought, you might think that your crush always going for something iced means that they're a cold person. But, what this coffee order really means is that they're trendy and sociable. Iced coffee has seemingly been on the coffee scene for quite some time now, and there's nothing we love more (particularly when summer hits) than walking around with our cup, straw, and a cold brew. Your crush knows that iced coffee is truly the coolest (pun sort of intended) thing you can pick on the menu, and will surely be the number one choice amongst all of your friends, too. Having a significant other who can strike a conversation with almost anyone is always a good thing.

7 If They Like Going To An Independent Coffee Shop Giphy This might come as a shock to you, but not everybody is a fan of the chains. Some people love the atmosphere of independent coffee shops and being regulars in a place that's a little more remote. Sitting on a barstool at a place like Central Perk is honestly a little romantic, and makes for a great date spot, too. If your crush likes to stick to caffeine spots that aren't so mainstream, then they're definitely a little bit #artsy and probably very good with intimacy. They like to do things where they can enjoy the company of the people they choose to surround themselves with, so you'll never really see them raging on a Saturday night. When it comes to cuddling, they're probably snuggling stars. A relationship like this is bound to be comfortable in every way.

8 If They Choose To Make It Themselves Giphy Your crush is an independent coffee drinker. If your love interest takes a moment to make their own brew every morning, then you know they're hardworking and have big dreams to follow. When things get hard in your relationship, they won't back down from the tough conversations. But, they'll probably also like their space and cherish their solitude just the same. There is something to be said for making your own coffee. For one, it almost always comes out just the way you like it, so there are never any trust issues. You also get to pick out a fun mug every day, so that's something to smile about. Hopefully this will all translate right into your relationship, too.