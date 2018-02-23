How You Express Your Feelings In Relationships, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever had someone ask you, "How are you?" only to find yourself unable to answer the question. I don't just mean unable to answer it thoughtfully or without hesitation, but unable to answer at all? My default is "I'm tired." Some days, I'm truly blue. Other times, "I'm great! You?" More often, though, I'm simply undecided as to how I feel, and have no idea how to express it. Perhaps this is because I am indecisive, or perhaps we all express our feelings in different ways based on our zodiac signs. (I'm betting on the latter, with a hefty dose of skepticism.)

Years of therapy have taught me that many different experiences and memories affect how I express myself to the outside world, including my childhood, relationship history, emotional constraints, and more. At the beginning of each month, though, there are always parts of my personality and experiences that align suspiciously closely to my horoscope, per Susan Miller's Astrology Zone. This leads me to think that yes, maybe a tiny part of who I am is also affected by when I came into the world.

Ignoring the zodiac for a moment: I entered the world in chilly November, and attended my grandfather's funeral within two weeks of my birth. I have been told that I expressed myself quite loudly at said funeral, but as an adult, I'm not always the keenest on expressing my romantic feelings (although I have zero issues expressing opinions on all other topics). I decided to read Susan Miller's zodiac sign-tailored tips for "seducing your lover" and worked backwards to determine how to best express your own romantic feelings, based on your sign. Here's what I deduced:

1. Aquarius

Aquarius women are analytical and know how to communicate effectively. That said, they also need their space. In relationships, you might communicate your feelings by planning time to spend with a partner, even if that's just once a week due to your busy schedule. You're logic-minded, and if your partner expresses doubts about your relationship, you're likely to share sound reasons for why you really do like them to convince them you're still their person

2. Pisces

Pisces women are gentle and romantic. You put your partner's needs before yours — possibly by running errands for them, showing up for important events, and empathizing deeply with their feelings as a great listener and supporter. Your sensitive nature can also veer towards the subconscious and sometimes you're reserved with your feelings, but you show your love in your own time.

3. Aries

Aries women are powerful forces with entrepreneurial spirits and no fear of expressing their opinions. In relationships, you show your romantic feelings by initiating fun in the bedroom, as well as inviting them along on adventures with you. You're independent, but when you let someone join in on your life, you're showing how much you care.

4. Taurus

Taurus women are very diplomatic and soft-spoken beings who will show their feelings for a partner by showing up consistently for their partners. You likely show your admiration for your partner by remaining incredibly loyal to them, as well as giving gifts (since you love receiving these concrete displays of love in return).

5. Gemini

A Gemini woman is enthusiastic and curious in all parts of life, but when it comes to romance, she's often an excellent communicator who is unafraid to share her feelings verbally to her partner. Gemini women can be scatter-brained, so if you miss an important date or forget to wash the dishes, remind your partner that these aren't a reflection of how you feel for them.

6. Cancer

Cancer women are not the type to easily give their hearts away. You might have trouble talking about your feelings or trusting a partner off the bat. However, once you do commit, you commit all the way. You put your partner's needs before yours, and continually nurture them in order to show them just how important they are to you.

7. Leo

Leo women are hard workers who thrive on respect from others, so it's very likely you spend some of your hard-earned money on an extra-special gift for your partner. You can also be spontaneous, so when you're feeling really smitten, you might surprise your partner at work or with a weekend getaway. You wouldn't do those things for just anyone.

8. Virgo

If you are a Virgo woman, you're incredibly intelligent and self-aware. You have a sense for what your partner needs, especially if they are in a difficult place. You show your feelings for a partner by helping them to organize a difficult project at home, or by cancelling the events on your planner and dedicating your time to them — a very difficult thing for you to do, but a sure sign you really care.

9. Libra

Libra women are very social, but you also typically intend to get married, and to do it seriously. If you're bringing your partner to social events, and taking things to the next level with them by inviting them to meet your family or to move in together, you're showing them how much you value them in your greater plan.

10. Scorpio

Scorpios come across very self-assured and alluring, but have a deep layer of mysterious tendencies to withhold underneath it all. If you are a Scorpio and you are sharing some of your innermost thoughts and secrets with your partner, they should take that as a clear sign that you're incredibly invested in them.

11. Sagittarius

Sagittarius women are successful and vivacious, and they're always up for exploration. If you're a Sag asking your partner to travel with you, that's a sign you think this person could be your ultimate match. You're typically direct in your comments, so if you find yourself making an effort to be extra careful not to offend your partner, you're actually showing him how much you care.

12. Capricorn

Capricorn women are accomplished and secure in their social status, with practical tendencies. If you find yourself asking your partner what their future goals are or what they think about having children early on, it's because you are focused on how and if they could fit into your life plan — and also, you probably are starting to get serious about them.