Your 2018 Love Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

For your 2018 love horoscope, pay attention to the planets. The moon and Venus are the stars of your romantic skies. The moon influences your emotions. As it waxes and wanes, it is the force that stimulates the growth or decay of your intentions. As for Venus, whenever this love goddess appears, she beckons in an age of sensuality and peace. When times get tough this next year, look for Venus' position in your chart to guide you. The weeks when she enters your sun sign will be dates to pay attention to in your romantic life. These will be the days when the charms of your sign will be at full capacity, and you will be most likely to bathe in love, sensuality, and romance.

Venus will also go into retrograde this year, journeying over the territories of Libra and Scorpio not once, but twice. That means that, in 2018, Venus will have a lot of intense lessons to teach us about balancing our life forces with Scorpio's death drive. This is the year to go deep into all of the ways you find love in your life, not only in your partnerships, but also within yourself.

Venus might be the MVP of 2018, but it isn't the only planet to watch for, either. Jupiter, Neptune, Mars, Mercury, Saturn, and Uranus all play a huge role in your relationships, from communication to sex to having fun and taking initiative to the structures and belief systems that you need to overcome to experience true love.

Here's how they'll manifest in each sign this year.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries, your boldness and directness in love is admirable. In 2018, Venus wants you to watch the conclusions you leap to in love and relationships. Don't skip straight to the end when so much of the way you experience romance is tied up in the chase.

This year, your challenge for love will be over possessions and possessiveness. Try taking stock of your belongings. What do you actually need, and what could you stand to lose? Ask a Cancer what they know about pulling back. See a Capricorn for advice on how to play the long game.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus, you want expressions of love that are nothing short of luxurious. Rooted in the physical world, you struggle with sometimes treating your romantic partnerships like objects to admire and shine. Humans are way too flawed and unchangeable to be like one of your treasured knick-knacks, Taurus.

2018 is going to teach you how to see beyond the veneer of your relationships, into the deep, spiritual waters of soul connection. This is the year when you'll finally learn to trust your intuition. Try talking out your feelings with a Pisces, or asking a Scorpio to go on a double date.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini, you go everywhere at once and seek variety in your relationships. But sometimes, this leaves you feeling haphazard, anxious, and scattered. 2018 wants you learn how to make sure you are actually getting what you need.

Practice relating to your partners less mentally and more physically and emotionally. You don't just want a chatty companion; you want a provider and someone whom you can entrust with your feelings. Invite a Cancer to cuddle. Try adventuring with a Sagittarius.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Cancer, Venus is your gift and your curse. It allows your full nurturing nature to blossom but also can cause you to over-attach. 2018 wants you to learn how to better protect your feelings so you don't drain yourself trying to fulfill your dream of providing.

There's promise to find actual peace and security this year with somebody who rocks your world. But if you resort to your old patterns of attachment, it won't work. Your partner cannot be your everything. Ask a Libra how they manage to balance their affections. Pay attention when a Taurus shows up.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

Leo, love is a constant romance to you. You adore being pampered and admired. 2018 wants you to loosen your reigns and give up some of your control. You've outgrown certain lifestyles, as well as certain relationships. No matter how much you continue to pour your affection into someone, they don't make you feel safe and secure.

If you are able to be more generous and honest with how you operate within relationships, then 2018 will bring you much opportunity for hard-earned healing and well-won repair. Distance yourself from Taurus. Let an Aquarius go.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

Love isn't always practical, Virgo. 2018 is going to make you get real with your intimacy issues. How do you use work and home life as a barrier to mushy romance? In what ways does your constant need for purpose prevent you from finding more passion?

This is the year where you'll finally be able to set aside your practicality and let love take you on a ride. When Libra asks you out on a date, say yes. Don't let a Sagittarius fool you.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Libra, in love, you haven't always been completely straightforward. You don't mean to do your partners wrong, but the constant weighing and judging can be a little damaging over the long run. In 2018, reevaluate the commitments you make. How many times do you say yes just because you think you should?

This is the year when you will start saying no and clearing out more room for your self-love to grow. Keep making time for Capricorn, but also pay attention to Virgo.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

Scorpio, you are far from superficial, but when love hits you, you have the tendency to skitter away. You might think you're being secretive, but your partnerships notice your sudden disappearances. 2018 wants you to make sure that in between your deep sinks into your own depths, you actually come up for breath.

In 2018, you will realize that the dissatisfaction you feel within your relationships and surroundings aren't always your fault. Hang out with the people who help remind you that your options aren't limited. Open up to an Aquarius. Confide in a fellow Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

Sagittarius, this is a good year for you to set goals. Venus doesn't appear within your sign at all in 2018, which means that the next 12 months are ideal for putting your eyes on the prize. That doesn't mean that you are doomed to lovelessness. Far from it, in fact: You're operating under clear astrological skies.

This year, try falling back from your natural inclination to lead. You're secretly quite a sensitive sign, Sagittarius. Ask a Virgo if they're free on Friday. Practice patience with a Cancer.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Get serious about your finances at the beginning of the year, Capricorn. Not how much money you are making, but how you are sharing it with others. You find love when you are able to feel abundant within yourself. Venus opens the year in your sign, which means that, throughout 2018, you'll be learning about how reliability and resources impact your love life and the reasons why you put certain people on pedestals.

The end of the year might look a little brighter for you than the beginning in terms of your love life. If there's one thing your sign is known for, it's slow growth. In August, start looking to those in your social circles who approach love with passion and ease. Try calling up an old Libra friend or asking a Virgo crush out on a date.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

Faithfulness is your challenge in love this year, Aquarius. How do you stay true to yourself within a committed partnership? You often value friendships as much as romantic relationships. When you are close friends with your partners, you can struggle to establish boundaries within your relationship. This year beckons you to experiment with openness. It's likely that you will experience more than one intense love affair this year.

There's no more running away from your problems this year, Aquarius. Try committing to a Scorpio. Stop expecting so much of the Leos in your life.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

Pisces, your love is boundless and all-encompassing. That's why it can be so hard to figure out how to do your own thing when you are in committed relationships. 2018 wants you to break the cycle of giving yourself over to love. This will be the year to exercise your willfulness in your partnerships and learn how to swim in many different currents at once.

This is the year for balancing your inclination for peace and harmony with the need for strong communicative skills. Try fooling around with a Gemini, or lightening things up with an Aquarius.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!