You Can Order 3 Different Hocus Pocus Frappuccinos At Starbucks

Spooky season is basically here, and with that comes all the seasonal sips. Of course, Starbucks — home of the PSL — has plenty of fall drinks, but you can find further inspiration on the unofficial secret menu. If you're craving a specialty sip on your next coffee run, you’ll want to swing by your local Starbucks and order these Starbucks secret menu Halloween drinks.

If you’re not familiar, the Starbucks secret menu isn’t an ~official~ menu in the store, but it’s a collection of drinks created by fans and even baristas themselves — and there are a ton of sips inspired by Halloween movies. Since the drinks can’t be ordered by name, when ordering in the store, you’ll have to explain to the barista exactly what you want to get your desired spooky beverage of choice. And frappuccino fans, you’re in luck, because it turns out the blended sip is the perfect base for all the frightening twists.

Also, keep in mind that some customizations may make your drink pricier than usual, and if it’s a particularly busy time, your barista may not be able to accommodate your request. When you can get an off-the-menu sip, though try some of these secret menu Halloween drinks:

1. Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino

Potter-heads, this is for you: The Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino is named after the shapeshifting potion in Harry Potter, according to the Secret Menu website.

To create the drink, first order a Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino. Then, ask your barista to add espresso (one shot for tall/grande; two shots for venti) and vanilla syrup (one pump for tall, one-and-a-half pumps for grande, and two pumps for venti), and ask for it all blended together. Before the concoction is poured, ask if your barista can line your cup with a blend of matcha powder and White Mocha Sauce.

2. The Winifred Sanderson Frappuccino

The Sanderson Sisters Starbucks secret recipes are thanks to the creatives at Totally The Bomb. The Winifred features a Grande Matcha Crème Frappuccino base blended with one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup. It’s all topped with whipped cream and strawberry inclusions.

3. The Mary Sanderson Frappuccino

The Mary Sanderson Frappuccino starts with a Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, and you can ask to replace Classic Syrup with White Chocolate Mocha Syrup. Blend in strawberry inclusions. Finally, ask to line the bottom with a mocha drizzle and strawberry puree. Add whipped cream, and then one last drizzle of mocha and strawberry.

4. The Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino

The Sarah Sanderson recipe starts with a Violet Drink. Then, ask the barista to add extra berries and substitute the coconut milk for soy milk and double blend the sip. It's finished off with whipped cream and some ginger powder sprinkled on top.

5. Jack Skellington Frappuccino

The Jack Skellington Frappuccino is a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with a shot of Chai Syrup and a mocha drizzle inside the cup. It’s finished with whipped cream and a java chip sprinkle on top to create the snow-covered peaks of Christmas Town. You can also opt for a shot of espresso if you want extra caffeine to fuel you through the spooky season.

6. The Sally Frappunccino

The Sally Frappuccino features a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with matcha powder. It also calls for a caramel drizzle inside the cup. Then, you can ask for your toppings, which are whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberries on top. She’s got a lot going on, but Sally sounds like the perfect fit for strawberry stans who like a little sweetness.

7. The Frappula

This drink was an official Starbucks offering in 2015 and 2016, but the Starbucks Secret menu recreated the sip. The Frappula has a White Chocolate Frappuccino base, but before it’s poured, you line the cup with mocha sauce, and then it’s topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry syrup.

Now that you have plenty of creepy (and scary cute!) creations to try, you can look forward to some super festive pick-me-ups as you count down to Halloween. When you do make a spooky season Starbucks run, be sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules and consider a little extra tip for the barista if you have the means.