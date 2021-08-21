Pull out your butterfly clips and airbrushed tees, besties. The 2000s are back, and they’re better than ever before. Now that your favorite shows from the era, like Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven, are streaming on Disney+, you now take some style pointers from the naughties and have a newfound appreciation for trends like mini skirts, trucker hats, and sparkly bling that’s anything but cheugy. Chances are you’re rocking everything from Polly Pocket #looks to phone charms on Instagram or TikTok, which is why you need the very best Y2K-inspired captions ASAP.

While you’re pretty sure your BFFs would pick up on your 2000s-inspired style choices instantly, you know Y2K-themed quotes will really make them feel nostalgic for the good ol’ days. Way back when, aka 2004 or so, you and your besties would come home from school and turn on MTV Cribs, make friendship bracelets with letter beads, or jam to your Britney Spears CD. (Can you believe that Apple Music and Spotify weren’t a thing?)

Flash forward, not much has changed. You’re still spending your days looking up bracelet guides on Pinterest and figuring out how to style low-rise jeans for Instagram. You’re taking pics while the greatest hits from Destiny’s Child play in the background. The only thing missing is some Y2K-inspired captions that’ll give you and your followers all the (virtual) butterflies and flashbacks with some major naughties nostalgia. Ideally, your caption will make them want to text you something like, “Do you remember how hard it was to text on a flip phone?” or, “That post was hot.”

Nicky J. Sims/Redferns/Getty Images