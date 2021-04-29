All The Deets We Know About Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father So Far

From yellow umbrellas to blue French horns, CBS' How I Met Your Mother created quite a unique fandom back in the day. The nine-season sitcom premiered in 2005 and followed a group of friends as they experienced love, heartbreak, loss, and plenty of laughs. Fans were devastated when the series ended in 2014, but now, HIMYM is coming back with a spinoff. Here's all the intel we have on the release date, cast, trailer, and plot of Hulu's How I Met Your Father so far:

In case you need a recap since last visiting McLaren's Pub, the series followed Ted (Josh Radnor) and his friends — Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), and Robin (Cobie Smulders) — as they experienced young adulthood in New York City. While many viewers were less than pleased about the HIMYM series finale, the franchise is officially getting another shot to tell an epic love story.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Hulu picked up How I Met Your Father, a sitcom starring Hilary Duff. While there are still plenty of details up in the air, the few specifics already released are enough to get any HIMYM fan hyped.

How I Met Your Father Teaser Since How I Met Your Father is still in the very early stages, there's no trailer as of yet. But Duff has made sure fans at least have a quick video to watch; she posted her reaction to the show being picked up on Instagram. Hopefully, with casting underway and filming set to start soon, fans will get more soon.

How I Met Your Father Plot Duff will star in the new series as Sophie, a woman telling her son the story of how she — you guessed it — met his father. Duff’s role mirrors Radnor’s as Ted in the original HIMYM series. In addition to starring as Sophie, Duff will also be a producer on the series. Here is the official synopsis: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” How I Met Your Mother’s showrunners, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, are set to return as executive producers. The new writing team will consist of This Is Us’ Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, giving fans hope the new show will be as good as the original.

How I Met Your Father Cast James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images On Wednesday, April 21, Hulu announced the sequel series, with Hilary Duff in the lead role as Sophie. Subsequently, the production revealed Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars) will play her BFF/love interest, Jesse. Jesse is a cynic who drives an Uber to make ends meet. The streaming service followed up in August with the additional primary cast of Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versaille), Tien Tran (Candyman), and Suraj Sharma (Little America). Raisa plays Valentina, Sophie’s roommate and an aspiring stylist; Ainsley is Charlie, the aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina and followed her back to NYC; Tran is Jessie’s adopted sister, Ellen, who just moved to the city after her wife left her; and Sharma is Ellen’s new roommate, Sid.

How I Met Your Father Release Date How I Met Your Father doesn't have an official release date yet. Still, considering how Hulu's description places the series in 2021, there's hope the show will premiere before the end of this year. The streaming service picked up the spinoff for 10 episodes, but if it's well received, there's a chance more will be ordered.

Check this space for more updates about the spinoff as they arrive. In the meantime, you can stream the original How I Met Your Mother on Hulu.