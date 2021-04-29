All The Deets We Know About Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father So Far

From yellow umbrellas to blue French horns, CBS' How I Met Your Mother created quite a unique fandom back in the day. The nine-season sitcom premiered in 2005 and followed a group of friends as they experienced love, heartbreak, loss, and plenty of laughs. Fans were devastated when the series ended in 2014, but now, HIMYM is coming back with a spinoff. Here's all the intel we have on the release date, cast, trailer, and plot of Hulu's How I Met Your Father so far:
In case you need a recap since last visiting McLaren's Pub, the series followed Ted (Josh Radnor) and his friends — Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), and Robin (Cobie Smulders) — as they experienced young adulthood in New York City. While many viewers were less than pleased about the HIMYM series finale, the franchise is officially getting another shot to tell an epic love story.
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Hulu picked up How I Met Your Father, a sitcom starring Hilary Duff. While there are still plenty of details up in the air, the few specifics already released are enough to get any HIMYM fan hyped.
Check this space for more updates about the spinoff as they arrive. In the meantime, you can stream the original How I Met Your Motheron Hulu.