At the end of each year, people often reflect back on everything they’ve accomplished, or memories gained through the previous 12 months. For Britney Spears, this couldn’t ring truer as the pop icon finally saw her 13-year conservatorship come to an end in November 2021. So, yeah, she definitely had something to celebrate. Recently, the singer reflected on 2021 in an Instagram video and, to be honest, Britney Spears’ Instagram video for New Year’s Eve has so much symbolism.

The “Circus” singer has been very candid about her feelings towards her new freedom, from being grateful to be able to buy her own candles and (in a now-deleted Instagram post) criticizing her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. In her latest IG post, she re-shared a video from @earthdixe that showed hundreds of birds being freed from their cages into the wild.

Spears captioned the 43-second clip by saying, “SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣⁣”

During a June 23, 2021 court hearing, Spears publicly broke her silence and revealed various struggles she allegedly faced under the conservatorship, such as allegedly being forced to perform, being prescribed lithium, having a lack of privacy even in her bedroom, and not being able to drive a car. Her father Jamie Spears, who oversaw the conservatorship, released a statement via an attorney in response. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much,” the June 23 statement said.

On Nov. 12, 2021, however, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled that the conservatorship would be terminated the same day. So, finally, Britney’s free as a bird.

After the ruling, Spears is clearly looking to the future. “I'm not here to be a victim,” she said in an Instagram video following the Nov. 12 ruling. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that's why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off.”

The princess of pop shows no signs of slowing down, either. On Dec. 22, 2021, Spears teased information on some new tunes she is working on. The Instagram video showed Spears busting out vocal octaves in her bathroom mirror. In a now-deleted IG caption, the singer shared she had some new music in the works.

"So I just read up on myself and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide," she wrote as she continued to describe her iconic career. "In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean.”

Whatever Britney has planned, she’s clearly living her best life.