The wait is finally over for Sex and the City fans, because the reboot is finally here. The highly-anticipated return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in And Just Like That is on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 9. While you may be missing Samantha, it’ll be nice to see Manhattan’s iconic besties who brunch take on the Big Apple once again. You may even want to revisit some of your favorite OG episodes or travel to some Sex and the City filming locations in New York City to really immerse yourself in the series.

Let’s face it, a trip to NYC has been on your travel list since you first saw Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) running around Manhattan in her Patricia Field tutu. Now that the reboot is premiering, it is your time to finally live like Carrie and her crew. Not only will you visit some of the most iconic spots from Sex and the City, but you’ll also get to check out some iconic locations in New York City, period. Between the original run of the show and the two feature films, the girls make an appearance in Central Park, Yankee Stadium, and the New York Public Library.

Following this map of Sex and the City filming locations will only make it easier for you to mark off some of your dream destinations while living out your very own episode of the show. If you’re not a local, make sure to follow the most up-to-date travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and check out any local health rules in advance.

Once you’re in the Big Apple, the sky is the limit. You can even take some iconic pictures in front of Carrie’s apartment wearing your best OOTD, or get out of your comfort zone by taking a trapeze lesson like Carrie does in Season 6. Whether you’re planning a trip with your friends or you already live in the city and want to take an adventurous staycation, here are 18 Sex and the City filming spots that fans must see.