Consider this the nail in the coffin for skinny jeans: Baggy jeans are the way to go these days. If you’re used to fitted denim, the oversized look may seem hard to style. Before you dump your entire wardrobe on your bed, peep these ways to baggy jeans for inspo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.