There's A 'High School Musical' Series Character In Every Sign — Here's Yours

There's nothing quite like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — not even the original movie trilogy. The Disney+ show delivers a breath of fresh air for millennials who grew up watching the movies, as well as the Gen Zers who may be new to this incredible franchise. Introducing new characters, the series was able to provide the diversity and representation the original movies didn't always provide. Following the students of East High as they gear up for, of course, High School Musical, Season 1 alone made it easy to determine the High School Musical series character you are. based on your zodiac sign.

This rendition of HSM tends to take more of an untraditional approach to love and "happy endings," which makes it far more realistic. Nini's relationship with Ricky goes through many ups and downs throughout Season 1, and Gina and E.J. are right alongside them for the ride through it all. In astrology, there are 12 signs that coincide with each of the seasons of life as they ebb and flow, and in this series, the diversity of each character coincides with the zodiac signs. If you found yourself rooting for Gina even though your friends couldn't stand her, odds are you two may have some astrological similarities.

Whether you're a supportive friend like Big Red, or you take after Nini, the blossoming star of the series and the musical, there's something here for everyone. Let's take a look at the HSMTMTS character you are, based on your zodiac sign, to get a better idea:

Aries: You're Nini

Independent, fiery, and strong-willed, Nini fits the Aries mold perfectly. She's determined to secure the lead role in the High School Musical production, and will work hard to be the best Gabriella there ever was. Like you, she's here to win, and works at her goals with enthusiasm and vigor. While her competitive spirit can get the best of her at times, she's all about doing the right thing in the end. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so leadership is a strong attribute to your sign. You feel called to set a good example for those uncertain of how to proceed in uncertain situations, and you handle that pressure like a pro.

Taurus: Mr. Mazzara

Stable and reserved, Mr. Mazzara was a tough cookie to crack, but he cares deeply about the work he does, as well as the safety and security of his students. He can be a bit stubborn at times, but he is open to changing his views once he sees how talented the students are during rehearsal. Like Mr. Mazzara, you're a fan of artistry, creative expression, and hard work. Your earth sign nature makes you one of the most trustworthy signs of the zodiac.

Gemini: You're Ricky

Quick-witted and charming, Ricky starts off in the series at odds with Nini, but as time goes by, his communicative nature saves him and begins to put him back in her good graces. Like you, he's willing to try anything new, and isn't afraid to tackle a challenge (like getting back with Nini). Your adaptable abilities always keep you from getting bored, even if you're just trying to get close to someone you care about. Ricky's light-hearted attitude aligns with yours perfectly. Even when things aren't going your way, you always have a smile on your face and a joke to tell.

Cancer: You're Sebastian

Warmhearted and caring, your mama bear nature is very much like Sebastian's. You're pretty much liked by everyone, and your innate sensitivity shines through in every encounter you have. Like Sebastian, you're sentimental and family-oriented, and will go to the ends of the earth for the people you love. Sebastian tends to talk a lot about his life living on a farm, and just like you, he truly values home and the security it brings.

Leo: You're Gina

Like the sun, Gina's radiant energy shines brightly, despite not being given the lead role she wanted so badly. She's a natural performer, and is super comfortable with all eyes on her. Never wavering in confidence, her Leo nature aligns with your characteristics perfectly, and she thrives when she's able to take control. As a Leo, you are all about working hard to be the best, a quality that can oftentimes rub people the wrong way. Being the star of the zodiac isn't always easy, but you somehow always warm the hearts of those around you with your radiance.

Virgo: You're Natalie

As the stage manager, Natalie's structured, productive nature aligns with your characteristics effortlessly. You excel at organization and can't stand losing track of the details, or in Natalie's case, her hamster. You can be a bit of a perfectionist at times, but it's only because you aim to always do your best and see the potential in those around you. Natalie's role as the stage manager is a necessity, and like you, she's an asset to any project or musical.

Libra: You're Ashlyn

Being the new kid is never easy, but Ashlyn handles the change with ease, just as you do in social settings. Your creative and communicative nature allows you to connect with everyone around you, and you're excellent at mediation. The sign of Libra rules over justice and equality for all, and like Ashlyn, you always encourage others to play fair, even if it's not the easiest thing to do.

Scorpio: You're E.J.

Passionate and determined, your Scorpio traits align with E.J.'s perfectly. Throughout the series, he's determined to keep Nini and Ricky apart so Ricky doesn't interfere with E.J.'s own relationship with Nini. His desire for control may be a little misplaced, but it speaks to his desire to work hard for everything in life that he wants. Your fixed sign nature tends to excel at consistency, so change or a sudden disruption in your plans doesn't always go over well. You work best when you're able to exercise discipline, which speaks to your Mars-ruled nature effortlessly. As the only water sign ruled by Mars, your sensitivity and magnetic personality keeps others under your spell.

Sagittarius: You're Miss Jenn

By far the most spunky and upbeat drama teacher ever, Miss Jenn's role in the show is refreshing in every scene, and aligns with your optimistic ideals for a brighter future. She's got an amazing way of getting those around her excited, and pushes everyone to go big or go home. While she may have, uh, exaggerated the truth a little in the first season, her heart is always in the right place and she ultimately just wants everyone to work together to make the musical happen. Like you, she's excellent at adapting when there are sudden changes, and wants everyone to spread their wings and dream big.

Capricorn: You're Carlos

Working hard to create a successful musical, Carlos' role as the choreographer is by far one of the most important factors of the show going on. Like you, he's determined to excel at everything he puts his mind to, and will allow no one to interfere with his goals and ambitions. Oftentimes you may take up the role as the "adult friend," but it's only because you want everyone to be their best selves. You tend to be a little too hard on yourself, so it's important to remember not to take yourself too seriously.

Aquarius: You're Kourtney

As the highly opinionated sign of the zodiac, your rebellious nature aligns with Kourtney's easily. You're the humanitarian of all the signs, so you care about the environment, marginalized groups, and the underdogs. You excel at practicing authenticity, even when it's hard to do so, and you're known among your peers as the one who will always tell it like it is. You pride yourself in working behind the scenes to ensure that everyone feels their best, and to your surprise, your unique style and ability to be comfortable in your own skin tends to get you noticed by those around you.

Pisces: You're Big Red

As the most kind-hearted and empathetic sign of the zodiac, your intuitive nature makes it easy for you to understand the motives behind even the most questionable actions. Like Big Red, you're always there to support your loved one, even if they mess up, and your encouraging words can uplift anyone's sullen spirit. While you may not always feel like you fit in, your adaptable nature tends to keep you from sticking out like a sore thumb, even in new situations. Those around you strive to be as selfless as you are, as you never expect anything in return for your kind actions.