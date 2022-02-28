Sure, Taylor Swift is known for her love and breakup songs, but true Swifties know her music transcends relationships and dating. Swift has proven time and time again that she is a powerhouse in the music industry and a lyrical genius. In fact, you can find a T-Swift song to match any feeling you’re having right now. With Women’s History Month, you could even use some Taylor Swift lyrics about feminism to caption your strongest selfies.

What Swift has done with her re-recordings is making a huge impact on the music industry. By re-recording her old albums, she’s taking back ownership of her songs. It’s a powerful move that just proves how bada** she can be. Let’s not forget that Swift is also a queen of the clapback. Her most recent mic drop moment came after there were comments about her songwriting, which she quickly nipped in the bud. Basically, there’s no one else you want on your squad more than Swift. You may even have “The Man” as your anthem all March long for Women’s History Month. If that’s the case, you’ll also want to have some of these Lover Taylor Swift lyrics or 1989 Taylor Swift lyrics on hand for any powerful pics you want to post.

It could be a group selfie with your girl crew or just an OOTD in your cutest pantsuit. Whatever the moment is, these 20 empowering Taylor Swift lyrics about feminism will have you red-y to post in no time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Lover

“I'm so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man.” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“And I'm so sick of them coming at me again, ‘cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man.” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“And snakes and stones never broke my bones so...” — Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

“We all know now, we all got crowns. You need to calm down.” — Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

“They wouldn't shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve. What I was wearing, if I was rude, could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves?” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“I forgot that you existed.” — Taylor Swift, “I Forgot That You Existed”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Folklore

“No one likes a mad woman, you made her like that.” — Taylor Swift, “Mad Woman”

“There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen. I had a marvelous time ruinin’ everything.” — Taylor Swift, “The Last Great American Dynasty”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics from Evermore

“But I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” — Taylor Swift, “Willow”

“Pushed from the precipice, climbed right back up the cliff. Long story short, I survived.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Story Short”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Reputation

“If a man talks sh*t, then I owe him nothing. I don't regret it one bit, ‘cause he had it coming.” — Taylor Swift, “I Did Something Bad”

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time.” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”

“Oh, look what you made me do.” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”

“This is why we can't have nice things, darling.” — Taylor Swift, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From 1989

“‘Cause baby, I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me.” — Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”

“Players gonna play, play, play, play, play. And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake.” — Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Speak Now

“Long live all the mountains we moved. I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Live”

“But I took your matches before fire could catch me, so don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town.” — Taylor Swift, “Dear John”

“So, don't you worry your pretty little mind. People throw rocks at things that shine.” — Taylor Swift, “Ours”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Fearless