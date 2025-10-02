The day of a Taylor Swift album release is basically a national holiday, and on Oct. 3, the singer’s fans are being fed. Not only is Swift premiering The Official Release Party of a Showgirl film in AMC theaters starting Friday, but brands like Uber, Wendy’s, and Krispy Kreme are getting in on the fun as well.

In between listening to all 12 tracks from The Life of a Showgirl on repeat, Swifties will have access to special deals and promotions, including a limited-time pop-up experience in New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. As brands continue to announce more Showgirl celebrations on Oct. 3, below, you’ll find a bunch of promos for Swifties to enjoy on the album’s release day:

Uber

Uber is rolling out the red carpet for Swifties with a few deals. First up, fans can get 12% off select orange-colored items on Uber Eats, inspired by the album’s sparkly aesthetic. The brand has even curated an Orange Era Essentials collection that you can easily shop online. This is a great way to get all the necessities for your listening party, like Aperol spritzes and cheese puffs. You could even order orange beauty products like lipstick and nail polish to channel Swift’s new color palette.

Uber

Uber is also offering $12 off its Comfort rides starting Oct. 2, so you can really get to your Showgirl parties in style before the album drops. Just use the code SHOWBIZ in the app. Both promotions are valid until Oct. 5, with only one ride per user.

Uber

If you live in NYC, LA, or Nashville, you might want to use your $12 off to get to one of Uber’s The Life of a Showgirl pop-ups on Oct. 3. At the free Uber Showcats experience with Best Friends Animal Society, fans will get a chance to adopt cats like Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button while also creating custom charm jewelry, taking showgirl-worthy pics, and enjoying Swift’s favorite chai cookies. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at each location:

New York City: 410 Lafayette St.

Los Angeles: 8495 Melrose Ave.

Nashville: 1112 Laurel St.

Krispy Kreme

TikTok

Krispy Kreme is turning orange for Swift’s Showgirl era. On Oct. 3, fans can get a $12 Spotlight Dozen with nine original glazed doughnuts and three Spotlight Swirl doughnuts that feature an icing swirl in Swift’s album colors. The doughnut shop announced the collab on TikTok saying, “Orange you ready?” After watching Swift talk about her sourdough bread obsession on the New Heights podcast, fans know just how much she loves a food-related pun.

Wendy’s

UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

After a successful Wednesday meal, Wendy’s is ditching its doom for a little sparkle by celebrating The Life of a Showgirl. On Oct. 3, fans can get free French fries of any size with a $5 purchase. You must have the Wendy’s app, but it’s free to download.

If you’re not sure what to order, the brand has crafted some Eras-inspired pairings in the Showgirl aesthetic like getting one the new dipping sauces like the orange Scorchin’ Hot. You might as well make your Friday release party a fry-day celebration as well.